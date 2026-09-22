Michelle Nackley of Harveys Lake, left, and Nancy Dymond of Dallas laugh during the cocktail hour at the Kirby Center’s 40th Anniversary.

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The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts celebrated 40 years this past Saturday.

The event was open to the public, but attendees were encouraged to dress black-tie formal, like the dress code for the grand opening.

There was no admission price, and the free event included a special documentary screening of “The Diamond of Downtown”

Monday’s article covered the full event, highlighted different parts of the documentary, and included quotes from those involved with the project, like Neil Prisco, director of marketing at the Kirby.

However, rather than rehashing every detail from the event, we want to take time in this editorial to highlight why it was worth celebrating.

To start, the theater inside the building is from a bygone era. Back when grand auditoriums truly created an atmosphere to enjoy a show. If you are ever at a show at the Kirby, take time to just look around at the place. It is unique. It is grand. It stands out from what most other venues look like nowadays.

This is something to appreciate, but it can also be easily overlooked while you’re enjoying the entertainment.

And that is the second point. The entertainment. The quality and variety of acts are truly remarkable. From up-and-comers to legends in their genre, the Kirby provides the opportunity to see shows that you would otherwise need to travel outside of Northeastern Pennsylvania to attend.

And there is something for everyone. The variety keeps people of all ages in mind. There are children’s shows for the youngest in the family, and there are classic artists that can get the family elders movin’ and groovin’.

Lastly, it is part of the community. If you are reading this, there is a chance you walked across that stage for your graduation, or your dance class performed on that stage, or maybe you were a student who experienced a free show with your classmates, or you went on a first date to see a movie or concert there. Memories are made inside those walls, and that’s why it was important to create the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, because before it was the Kirby, it was still a theater that created memories.

So, when people were there this past Saturday for the 40th anniversary, it wasn’t just to celebrate an institution on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. It was to celebrate a community member who many of us have made lasting memories with over the years.

Here’s to more memories being made in the future. Cheers.