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Anyone familiar with Milton Friedman’s famous quote “there’s no such thing as a free lunch” understands every choice comes with a trade-off.

Friedman knew that, when people get something for free, they see the benefit of the good much more than any hidden trade-offs. However, sometimes choices are true win-win situations. Despite fears, data centers are providing benefits now, and compounding economic benefits to communities later. The choice, trade-off, and benefit equation has shifted.

A new report, Data Center Dividends, is just one of the latest calls for data centers to give cash checks to residents in areas with data center construction to offset the impacts that may not be quantifiable, such as dissatisfaction with aesthetic changes and the impact of temporary construction.

That specific report calls for communities to give residents up to $8,900 each in the form of a “data center dividend,” paid with property tax revenue from the facility. They aren’t alone: reports from organizations left, right, and center propose similar ideas: they call for developers to put money into community development funds or promise to build infrastructure, which many already do.

Other organizations found that the citizens they interviewed want “tangible local benefits in exchange for the services data centers provide to society at large.” There is consensus that communities expect benefits from data centers but are uncertain about how extra property tax revenue from the data center and other community support programs will affect them personally. Payments may be a good faith gesture to residents to show empathy for temporary uncertainty.

Why are so many astute scholars suggesting the same approach? One issue driving community payment proposals from across the political spectrum is the fact that there are often information gaps within communities about how a data center will impact their local environment, leading to an unclear accounting of the local cost versus benefit, not because data centers are a negative externality.

Cash payments are the simplest way to tip the scale for communities in favor of data centers when concerns about electricity prices, land use, and other factors are exacerbated by misinformation and fear of the unknown. They are also the most economically neutral benefit, as everyone receives the same payment to use however they wish.

Unlike Friedman’s idea of a free lunch, cash payments to residents from data center developers are coming directly from private funds rather than government coffers filled with taxpayers’ hard-earned money. For residents of Hazle Township, who have been offered $10,000 checks from the developer of Project Hazelnut, this could alleviate affordability concerns in the short term, provide an emergency fund, or jumpstart a college fund.

Unlike a bribe, which is how some have labeled the program, community members are not being asked to give political support or aid illegal activity. It is simply compensation for any unwanted byproducts of constructing large buildings in a rural area at a time when no one can be certain whether their individual fears will materialize, making it challenging to quantify the cost side of the trade-off.

If nothing else, residents should take the payment offer as just one factor in their mental accounting of how they will be individually impacted by the facility. The developers already own the land, have the same freedom to use it as any landowner would, have already promised to keep air quality emissions below federal limits, and will only use wastewater for cooling. Those “costs” should vanish from residents’ equations.

At the end of the township’s six month pause on data center development, residents will have had plenty of time to assess the trade-offs between having a data center or not. Unfortunately, it seems like many people insist on claiming that it will cause destruction and chaos—predictions that are not supported by evidence.

In other towns nationwide, data centers are providing direct payments to residents, subsidized electricity bills, community investment, and millions in new tax revenue for infrastructure improvements and lower property taxes. This project offers those same benefits, but with an additional cash check to residents. These are enviable benefits that shouldn’t be dismissed.

The approval of a data center in Hazle Township will undoubtedly grow the economic pie for everyone, and it’s time to come to the table and enjoy the free dessert.

Debbie Jennings is a senior policy manager at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation.

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Debbie Jennings is a senior policy manager at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation.