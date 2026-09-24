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9/11 and the unspeakable

Twenty-five years on, we know how to mark this anniversary. We know where we were that morning, and we know the losses everyone can see. But there is another silence that gathers each September, one that rarely makes it into the retrospectives.

It holds at least two kinds of pain.

The first is already well recognized: the wars that followed, torture and surveillance, and veterans who came home carrying PTSD and other wounds. We now have a name for some of this: moral injury — the psychological, moral and spiritual wound that can occur when people witness, participate in, fail to prevent, or feel betrayed by actions that violate their deepest moral beliefs.

The second kind is harder to name. It belongs to people who continue to question the official account of 9/11, who suspect the truth may be different from what they were told, and who have often carried those questions largely alone. Too often, such questions are met not with curiosity but with labels: conspiracy theorist, fringe — categories that can end a conversation before it begins.

We in the mental-health professions pride ourselves on making room for what is difficult to say. Yet here, for the most part, we have remained quiet.

A responsible response does not require clinicians to decide what happened on 9/11. It requires recognizing that perceived betrayal by trusted institutions can affect trust, belonging, identity and conscience. We can listen without ridicule, distinguish inquiry from pathology, and help people work through disillusionment, shame and isolation without requiring them to surrender their questions.

Twenty-five years is a long time to carry something that cannot be spoken.

Sometimes what remains unspeakable does the most harm.

Robert Griffin

Forty Fort

Something both sides can agree on, hopefully

In our divided country I’d like to believe there is at least one thing we can all agree on – that everyone wants clean air to breathe and clean water to drink, especially for our children and grandchildren. Sadly, a close look at the voting records of our state legislators in Harrisburg show otherwise.

The PA League of Conservation Voters recently released their 2025-2026 Environmental Scorecard that tracked sixteen critical votes taken by our elected officials. The news is not good.

While the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives responded to a growing affordability crisis by advancing comprehensive legislation to lower electricity rates, regulate AI data centers, protect drinking water and strengthen our democracy, the Republican-controlled Senate stopped progress at virtually every turn.

Here in northeastern Pennsylvania, voters should know that our own Senator, Lisa Baker (R-20), joined twenty-two of her Republican colleagues in voting against every one of these timely environmental laws.

Concerned citizens can’t hold their elected officials accountable for votes they’re unaware of. That’s why transparency matters. This Environmental Scorecard puts legislators’ voting records in the hands of the people they represent, giving citizens the information they need to make informed choices at the ballot box.

An educated electorate is a powerful force. Public servants know they will be held accountable when voters know where they stand. I encourage every voter to review the complete report to find out who is looking out for them and, more importantly, who is not.

Ed Zygmunt

Laceyville

Bresnahan’s ad leaves out important facts

Congressman Rob Bresnahan is again using a polished television ad to tell voters only part of the story. His “Local Farmers Feeding Our Communities Act” ad supports a goal that sounds helpful. But the claims in the ad do not match the bill he is promoting.

A close look at the bill shows four key problems. The ad is unclear about what counts as “local”, how it lowers food prices, eliminates middlemen and provides direct delivery of food.” Even more important, the bill allows funding but does not guarantee that the money will ever be provided.

— “Local” can mean hundreds of miles away

The ad’s use of the word “local” needs a closer look. Under the bill, food can count as local if it comes from within 400 miles. That distance reaches far beyond Northeastern Pennsylvania. The bill may also allow processors to buy food from farms in many places. I think we can all agree that farms stretching from Maine to North Carolina are not local to our area.

— The bill does not lower grocery prices

The claim that the bill would lower prices is also not supported. The bill does not offer consumer discounts or include any rule that would lower grocery prices. Helping farmers and giving food to people in need may be good goals. But those goals are not the same as lowering what families pay at the store. This statement is not true and is simply being used to win votes.

— The program would still use middlemen

The ad promises “no middlemen.” However, the program would use several groups to move the food. These include the U.S. Department of Agriculture, state agencies, and food distribution organizations. The bill also allows up to 25 percent of the funding to pay for administration and technical help.

The food would not go “directly to the people who need it,” either. The bill depends on organizations that know how to distribute food. These groups may provide an important service, but this system is not truly direct.

— Approval does not guarantee results

Most importantly, the version passed by the House allows for funding but does not guarantee it. The bill has also not become law. Proposing a bill is an important first step. But real results come only after the bill becomes law and receives funding.

Voters deserve more than carefully chosen slogans. Congressman Bresnahan should explain the bill as it is written, not as his advertising team wants people to think it works.

Brian Thomas

Forty Fort