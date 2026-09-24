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Diamonds to everyone who spent time on Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Mall to memorialize “Vinnie the Mall Walker.” Community residents came out to take a lap around the mall in his honor, with jangling keys in hand and 80s/90s-themed attire. Vinnie Madl was a familiar sight at the mall before his death in 2021. What started as a way to exercise and lose weight became a routine so consistent that he became a memorable figure in the community. The event raised money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and featured events like a Vinnie look-alike contest. “Everybody locally knew him,” Vinnie’s niece and goddaughter Shannon Alger said. “It’s just nice that everybody was able to come out and support [Pancreatic Cancer Action Network].” We always applaud events that bring people together, raise money for a good cause, and honor a community decision, which is why this event and those who participated deserve a diamond.

Coal for the allegations that nursing home workers at four Embassy-owned facilities have faced uncertainty about their healthcare coverage twice in the past four months. Workers held press conferences outside the four facilities and claimed that, for the second time in four months, Embassy failed to make required benefit payments on time, even though workers’ contributions continued to be deducted from their paychecks for these benefits. “One of the hardest parts of what has been happening is not only losing access to our health benefits, but also trying to understand who is responsible for the problem,” said Embassy worker Karen Kollar at the press conference last week as she read from a prepared statement. If these claims are true, then it is incredibly worrisome to see employees deal with such uncertainty while still having deductions from their paycheck. Hopefully this can be resolved expeditiously.

Diamonds to MileOneCares, the philanthropic arm of MileOne Autogroup, for Tuesday’s free car seat giveaway. More than 200 car seats were distributed to new and expecting families. Held alongside MotorWorld since 2022, the program has provided approximately 9,000 families with car seats, safety education and resources. “Every child deserves a safe ride,” said Amanda Kodeck, chief giving officer at MileOne Autogroup. It is also National Child Passenger Safety Week, and there is a nationwide effort this week to raise awareness and help keep children safe in vehicles.

Diamonds go out to Dolly Parton, as Wilkes-Barre and the United Way of Wyoming Valley celebrate her impact on children’s literacy through the Imagination Library. Friday is officially Dolly Parton Day in Wilkes-Barre, and Sept. 25 was chosen for the celebration as a nod to Parton’s iconic song “9 to 5.” United Way of Wyoming Valley funds the Imagination Library locally, providing children with a free, age-appropriate book each month from birth until the child turns 5. Since the program began locally in 2014, 302,528 books have been distributed, and 6,730 children have graduated from the program. Currently, 3,385 children are enrolled in the program.