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It is difficult to find a political debate where participants do not bring up “government waste.” Everyone has their own examples. Some are laughable, most are disturbing. There is the $8,395 the Department of Defense spent on a tank—not an M1 Abrams, but a lobster tank (I don’t remember that cuisine at Ft. Sill), or the $6 million spent two years ago to boost Egyptian tourism.

There are many more examples far too numerous to enumerate here. What we should be asking is how to address this perennial problem. Some have tried. President Reagan’s Grace Commission targeted flagrantly overpriced items like military hammers and lightbulbs as well as addressing the billing and collecting procedures of the federal government. President Obama signed an executive order targeting wasteful expenditures such as the government’s ownership of thousands of underused or vacant federal buildings. Despite these attempts, wasteful government expenditures continue.

The problem with many of these efforts is that they often overlook a key strategy that has proven invaluable in corralling excess expenditures in the private sector, namely the strategic use of appropriate incentives. Economists have known for years that when positive or negatives incentives are strategically applied, individuals and institutions change behavior, and often wasteful spending can be averted.

Two economists, Neale Mahoney of Stanford, and Jeffrey Liebman of Harvard, have found that federal government procurement spending data shows that agencies with expiring year-end budgets tend to spend their end of the year funds on low-quality wasteful projects. This finding should surprise few, because if agencies don’t spend all their budget in one year, they often receive less the next year. This spend-it-or-lose-it approach leads to wasteful end-of-the year spending. Their recommendations are based upon a 1992 experiment where the Department of Justice obtained special authority to roll over unused funds for the following year. The result was a lower than anticipated spending in the subsequent year.

The federal government’s food stamps have traditionally been cited as a source of wasteful spending. To address this perennial problem, the government expanded food-stamp work requirements for able-bodied adults ages 55-64 and parents with children over the age of 13. It also closed a loophole that had allowed fifteen states to suspend work requirements owing to “insufficient jobs.” Those states identified as expanding food stamps not in compliance with work requirements incurred the negative incentive of covering their additional food stamp costs themselves. As a result, food stamps are on track to cost $85.7 billion this fiscal year, $15 billion less than originally projected.

Diligently applying the correct positive and negative incentives to stem wasteful spending in large government seems to work, when strategically applied and maintained. What about incentivizing civil servants to help corral spending? In 2015, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia introduced “Bonuses for Cost-Cutters” legislation. This legislation, if enacted, would allow the government to use incentive bonuses of up to $10,000 to pay government employees who identify government waste. Not only could “Bonuses for Cost-Cutters” provide an incentive to save money, but it would also usher in a better method for cutting government spending. Civil servants are often loathed to report waste for fear of retaliation by follow workers. The Paul/Warner legislation would incentivize government employees to become part of the answer in addressing continually expanding government budgets.

Perhaps it is pollyannish to suggest that the thoughtful application of incentives at all levels of the Federal government can be realized. However, as the federal deficit surpasses $40 trillion, and with the cost of servicing that annual debt rising to $1.039 trillion, adding inflationary pressures to our economy, employing thoughtful incentives to reduce spending is no longer something we can ignore.

Michael A. MacDowell is President Emeritus of Misericordia University and is a Director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation, Inc.

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Michael A. MacDowell is president emeritus of Misericordia University and is a director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation, Inc.