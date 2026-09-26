State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski takes a bow after being introduced to the audience. Luzerne Co. Manager Romilda Crocamo, far left, introduced many current and former county officials as well as other government dignitaries.

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Maybe it’s a bit of bad timing that Luzerne County is celebrating its 240th anniversary the same year the nation marks birthday number 250, or maybe it’s a good way to help people appreciate just how closely tied our county is to the nation’s development. Either way, the commemoration of our war-born creation hit a high note, literally and figuratively, on Friday when the Northeast Pennsylvania Philharmonic held a performance just for us.

“War-born,” for those who may not know the curious history, because our region of Penn’s Woods became a battleground, both politically and literally, when Connecticut claimed the Wyoming Valley by right of the charter given to Gov. John Winthrop Jr. in 1682, conflicting with the grant William Penn gained in 1681.

You can read a nicely re-capped history on the Luzerne County government website at luzernecounty.org, but the upshot was two military confrontations known as the Yankee-Pennamite wars. The first occurred in 1769-70, and ended in a Yankee victory with the capture of Fort Wyoming, giving the Connecticut faction six years of valley control. The second flared up in 1784 and ended in a compromise that included the Pennsylvania General Assembly carving Luzerne County out of what was then Northumberland County. The new county eventually split into Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna and part of Bradford counties.

It helps to remember just how humble our origins were. When European settlers arrived, Pennsylvania was home to about 20,000 Native Americans. Now the state has more than 13 million people, and Luzerne County typically hovers around 230,000.

This justifies County Manager Romilda Crocamo’s description of our birth as “carved out of the wilderness” when she spoke at a media conference last month announcing the special NEPA Philharmonic concert.

The schedule included Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” and “Appalachian Spring,” with the latter as backdrop to a multimedia show about the county’s saga narrated by historian Tony Brooks and enhanced with performances by Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

We are a county that was instrumental in many parts of the nation’s development. We served as a central launching point to the Revolutionary War-era campaign known as “Sullivan’s March,” designed to blunt relentless frontier attacks by Native Americans allied with British loyalists. We provided a crucial stop on the underground railroad network that secretly helped enslaved Americans escape from south to north.

The method of burning hard anthracite on an open grate was discovered in Jesse Fell’s Tavern in Wilkes-Barre, making the era of King Coal possible and transforming the region and the nation. We became a vital part of the canal systems that transported goods across the state, and a central hub when railroads replaced them.

And despite the current anti-immigration climate of much of our politics, Luzerne County proved to be a major draw as foreigners flocked to the new promise of the U.S.

We thank the NEPA Philharmonic and all those involved in Friday’s events for putting this celebration so high on their list of things to do, and we hope this concert and other commemorations throughout the year help county residents realize just how important and diverse our own history has been, and the foundation it provides for our future.