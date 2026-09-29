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Consider future trails when discussing the rail line sale

Luzerne County is a great place to live and a great place to visit. The decision to include trails as part of the sale of the Redevelopment Authority’s rail line will add to the robust network of trails already existing throughout Luzerne County. More trails would be better for resident users and attracting tourism dollars. We can see the activity now on the Black Diamond Trail, from White Haven to Mountaintop. The final completion of the D&L Trail, into downtown Wilkes-Barre, will be one more attraction that will be added to our theaters, events and festivals that draw tourists from throughout the Northeast to Luzerne County.

Bob Borwick

Kingston

Pennsylvania should stand up for stormwater

As Pennsylvania’s director of science, policy and advocacy for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and a former Luzerne County resident, I felt implored to submit this letter to the editor on stormwater.

Pennsylvania has long rallied communities to protect our rivers and streams, which is why the President’s recent executive order aimed at reversing clean water protections is so hard to understand. If we want healthy communities and clean water, we must keep investing in stormwater systems that reduce pollution, prevent flooding, and protect the places we live.

We couldn’t agree more with the Times Leader’s editorial calling out misinformation around stormwater fees, often mistakenly dubbed “rain tax.” This work benefits Pennsylvanians, not just areas downstream along the Chesapeake Bay.

Increasingly intense storms are causing more flooding and pollution across Pennsylvania, overwhelming aging infrastructure and threatening homes, roads, and public safety. Now’s not the time to step back as the problem gets worse.

In the Wyoming Valley, communities are slowing and controlling stormwater runoff before it floods neighborhoods and pollutes waterways. These projects are funded by fees in which property owners creating polluted runoff pay their fair share, taking pressure off state and local taxes.

Pennsylvania will need to fund these projects one way or another. According to the state DEP, more than 4,500 miles of our streams are polluted by urban stormwater discharges from storm sewers, while combined sewer overflows contribute to another 147 miles of polluted streams.

Pennsylvania faces an estimated $6.7 billion in stormwater funding needs over the following three to five years, per a 2022 American Society of Civil Engineers report.

Stormwater systems need upgrading as pipes age, development creates more runoff, and heavier rainfall strains drainage systems. Just as residents pay for clean drinking water and sewer service, the same logic should apply to managing polluted runoff that degrades our rivers, floods our streets and basements, and threatens public health.

The president’s latest action mistakenly fuels opposition to a program that’s working well. The health of our waters and the quality of life in our communities deserve better.

Harry Campbell

Formerly of Dallas

Cognetti is the clear choice in November for Congress

Scranton Mayor, Paige Cognetti, has had a short but very productive political career as Mayor of Scranton. Paige was elected as an Independent in November, 2019 to fill the remaining 2 year term of disgraced former Mayor Bill Courtright. She has guided the city out of financial distress over the past 7 years, bringing the city’s financial position and related investment credit rating from junk bond status to a healthy A rating today.

In addition, Paige’s experience in The US Treasury Dept., Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Dept., and the local Scranton School Board make her well qualified to represent us in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. Paige will be looking out for the average family is NE PA!

It is well known that her opponent, Rob Bresnahan, took advantage of his position in the House of Representatives to sell stock just prior to announcements that would have significantly reduced the value of his holdings. It’s ironic that now he is touting his support of legislation that would ban members of Congress from stock trading. Even worse, he voted for the “Big Beautiful Bill”, which will eliminate significant support for low income families’ health care coverage.

His 100% support of President Trump’s many efforts to give tax advantages to the wealthy, like himself (with an estimated net worth of nearly $50 million) has only added to the burden of average families in our area.

It’s clearly time for a change in the House of Representatives for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Gary Williams

Shavertown