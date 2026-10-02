Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, talks poolside with streamer Hasan Piker at a party for content creators supporting his campaign, Monday, Aug. 3, in Detroit.

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American politics is being hijacked not by one ideology, one party or one faith but by influential voices who have discovered that resentment attracts attention, outrage builds audiences and division produces political power.

Hasan Piker, Tucker Carlson, Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed occupy different places in our political culture. They should not be treated as identical, and criticism of Mamdani or El-Sayed must never become an excuse for anti-Muslim prejudice. Yet all four illustrate, in different ways, how inflammatory rhetoric and provocative associations are pushing Democrats and Republicans away from their responsible centers.

Piker has amassed an enormous following by turning politics into combat entertainment. His inflammatory statements about America, Israel and Jews cannot be dismissed as harmless online performance. When politicians campaign beside personalities known for reckless rhetoric, they lend those personalities credibility.

El-Sayed, now a major Democratic candidate, cannot simply declare that criticism of his associations amounts to guilt by association. Candidates are judged by the people they elevate, the audiences they court and the conduct they tolerate. Leadership requires knowing when an ally has crossed a moral line and having the courage to say so clearly.

Mamdani faces a similar responsibility. Criticism of Israel is legitimate. Advocacy for Palestinians is legitimate. Neither is inherently antisemitic. But political leaders must recognize that slogans associated with violence and language that treats Zionism as a conspiracy can make Jewish citizens feel threatened in their own communities. A mayor must protect every resident, not merely reassure the coalition that elected him.

Republicans cannot pretend this is solely a Democratic problem. Carlson increasingly uses his platform to promote conspiratorial thinking, excuse extremists and reduce complicated questions of foreign policy and national identity to allegations of betrayal. His influence within conservative politics makes that conduct especially dangerous. President Donald Trump, too, has frequently painted his critics in the most unsympathetic light, labeling Democratic rivals “communists” and media outlets “fake news.”

The far left and populist right increasingly mirror each other. Both distrust institutions, portray compromise as corruption and suggest that hidden elites are responsible for the nation’s problems. Jews have heard such insinuations throughout history. Wherever claims about secret control, divided loyalty or sinister financial influence flourish, antisemitism is rarely far behind.

At the same time, Americans must reject efforts to demonize Muslims or label every criticism of Israel as hatred of Jews. Fighting antisemitism does not require surrendering intellectual honesty, Palestinian humanity or religious liberty.

The Democratic Party must decide whether it will defend liberal democracy or allow online activists to define its moral boundaries. The Republican Party must decide whether conservatism still means constitutional order and personal responsibility or merely loyalty to the loudest provocateur.

America does not need more political entertainers profiting from anger. It needs leaders willing to disappoint their own side when principle demands it.

The soul of both parties is at stake. More importantly, so is the civic character of the nation they seek to lead.

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©2026 The Baltimore Sun. Visit at baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.