I love when movie theaters still have old fashioned marquees in front. I had to take a photo for the occassion.

Yes, I did color coordinate my outfit to match the book cover and movie poster.

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the romance novel, ‘The Love Hypothesis.’

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the romance novel, ‘The Love Hypothesis.’

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It was raining when I walked out of Pocono Cinemas in East Stroudsburg last Sunday, but to be honest, I barely noticed.

My jacket was slightly damp by the time I got to the car, my boots leaving muddy footprints on the carpet under the passenger seat.

Still, I smiled. I breathed a sigh of relief.

I was in this state of bliss because I had just watched “The Love Hypothesis,” the rom-com inspired by Ali Hazelwood’s novel of the same name, and I didn’t hate it. I actually found it exceedingly charming, which for a contemporary romance based on a beloved book, is almost unheard of from me.

If you recall, the Netflix adaptation of Emily Henry’s “People We Meet on Vacation” basically crushed my soul — that’s how disappointing it was.

So, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Especially because “The Love Hypothesis” is another book I really love.

But when the lights came up after the watch party, hosted by local pop-up bookshop The Gilded Prose, I found myself making plans to watch it again.

And if you book lovers can get over some of the more obvious changes from the source material, and put aside preconceived ideas of the movie version, “The Love Hypothesis” will sweep you off your feet too.

What’s it about?

Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) is a Ph.D. student at Stanford University, passionately pursuing research that she hopes will lead to the early detection of pancreatic cancer.

Olive is like if a ray of sunshine was a person, but she also carries around a lot of loneliness, having been on her own since she was a teenager.

Olive’s saving grace is her best friend, fellow student and scientist Anh Pham (Rachel Marsh). Together with their other classmate Malcolm (Jaboukie Young-White), they form a close-knit trio.

So, when Olive finds out that Anh won’t go out with Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), someone Olive previously had a crush on, she feels forced to do something drastic so that her lack of a love life doesn’t keep her best friend from true happiness.

That drastic thing includes pretending to have a date and, when she’s about to get outed for lying, kissing the first available man she sees, who just so happens to be Dr. Adam Carlson (Tom Bateman), a postdoctoral fellow whose supposed treatment of his students has led to the nickname Dr. Evil.

But Adam isn’t so much evil as he is a little too serious, and deeply socially awkward. But he makes Olive a deal: he’ll help her convince Anh that they’re dating if she helps convince Stanford that he isn’t a flight risk, so his research grant will be renewed.

What begins as a ridiculous scheme full of all the hijinks and slapstick humor you’d expect from a 1930s screwball comedy quickly turns into something real.

And both Olive and Adam quickly realize that real chemistry? Not something you can fake.

My view

Like all the great romances of our time, “The Love Hypothesis” started its life as fan fiction. Specifically, Reylo fan fiction.

You know, the hugely popular romantic pairing between “Star Wars” characters Kylo Ren and Rey, the one that inspired dozens of romance novels over the last decade, with Hazelwood’s certainly being the most successful.

I say this because it’s good context to have, and because, as a faithful sailor of said ship, it makes me giggle, not because it actually matters, even if the real-life husband of Daisy Ridley is playing Adam.

Hazelwood, a fantastic voice in contemporary romance, manages to craft a story and characters that truly stand on their own, away from the IP that initially inspired them. “The Love Hypothesis,” the novel, is more of a love letter to Hazelwood’s own experience in academia than it is to “Star Wars.”

The movie is similarly its own thing, aside from a few Easter eggs, like a very funny music cue à la The Imperial March that plays whenever Adam is about to do something ‘evil.’

But this cheeky nod is the most overt one we get. Instead, the movie leans hard into the beloved rom-com tropes that made classics like “When Harry Met Sally” and “His Girl Friday” so timeless.

Though “The Love Hypothesis” is pretty standard rom-com fare, the performances given by Reinhart and Bateman, and the chemistry between them, are enough to elevate such well-trodden territory.

Director Claire Scanlon once again proves that she knows her way around the rom-com genre. Her directorial film debut, 2018’s “Set It Up,” starring Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch, is similarly well crafted.

Additionally, Sarah Rothschild’s script is hilarious and retains the back-and-forth banter Olive and Adam enjoy in the novel, while making smart decisions about which book elements to sacrifice for time or pacing.

Reinhart and Bateman are delightfully in sync with each other, and their physical humor lands well because of this.

Reinhart, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, is such a star in her own right, which has been apparent since her breakthrough as Betty Cooper on CW’s Riverdale.”

She’s funny, charming, and even heartbreaking when she needs to be. She takes Olive’s quirks and more adork-able qualities and internalizes them in a way that makes me believe they belong to a real, complex person.

As Olive, Reinhart is bright and bubbly, but also whip-smart and unafraid to spar with Bateman’s Adam, who, with his deadpan humor, is the perfect foil for her.

Pham and Young-White are great supporting characters. They’re just as funny as our leads, and the script gives them the opportunity to be vulnerable as well.

However, “The Love Hypothesis” is certainly more reserved than its source material, as well as other recent romance book adaptations like Crave’s “Heated Rivalry” and Amazon Prime’s own “Off Campus.”

But anything it changes or discards (like Adam’s bff Holden R.I.P.) barely matters in the long run because it’s just a really good movie.

The bar may have been on the floor for me, but “The Love Hypothesis” far exceeded that depressing standard of quality.

As a huge fan of Ali Hazelwood’s work, I think this film did it justice, and I’m happy it exists.

In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.

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In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.