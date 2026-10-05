🔊 Listen to this

Saturday’s fourth annual induction ceremony for the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame once again put a spotlight on just how much diverse talent our area produces.

This year’s inductees included actress/comedian Edie Adams, Oscar-nominated actor Nick Adams, the founders of the venerable Briggs Blues Festival, a string of prominent local music talents, and a few people who may not be artists but certainly have contributed to our area’s entertainment scene.

The latter included Brian Benedetti, who has spearheaded the Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta for years; the Fiesta itself; and Jozef Murgas, a man often under-sung. Born in 1864 in modern Slovakia, Murgas came to America to flourish as a jack of many trades. He served as pastor of a Wilkes-Barre church; collected butterflies; studied nature, including mushrooms and minerals; painted; and earned a patent for a device proving the potential of wireless communication.

In four years, the hall has added some big names.

Jack Palance, the actor from near Hazleton who became famous for playing bad guys like the hired gun Jack Wilson in 1953’s “Shane”, and who rejuvenated his storied career with a wickedly clever turn as Curly in the 1991 comedy “City Slickers”.

Herman and Joseph Mankiewicz, brothers who landed in Hollywood as the studio system peaked, gaining considerable success as screenwriters/producers. Their works included “The Philadelphia Story”, “Woman of the Year”, “The Pride of the Yankees” and” All About Eve” (“Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”)

Hammond Edward “Ham” Fisher, creator of comic strip boxer Joe Palooka, a name that reverberated throughout pop culture. Palooka’s moniker spread so far it appeared in one of the most famous movie scenes of all time: the taxicab backseat exchange when Marlon Brando bemoans his boxing championship potential reduced to “A one-way ticket to Palookaville.” The comic gained such popularity it continued for nearly three decades after Fisher’s death in 1955.

Florence Foster Jenkins, a woman whose bad singing voice became legend, and who became a generous patron of the arts. Born to a wealthy Wilkes-Barre Family, she suffered personal and physical tragedy yet managed to mingle with giants like Enrico Caruso and Cole Porter. Her story gained renewed fame in 2016 with the release of a movie starring Meryl Streep as Jenkins and Hugh Grant as her faithful companion. Dubbed “the world’s worst opera singer,” Jenkins offered a self-evaluation that can be a rallying cry for many aspiring artists who may never join the ranks of elite performers: “People may say I can’t sing, but no one can ever say I didn’t sing.”

Since its first induction ceremony, the Hall of Fame has recognized both big stars and those less well known but no less passionate about their art. It has been generous in recognizing both performers and the people who connect the artists to the art lovers.

You can get a full list of inductees with bios at luzernecountyaehof.org. We encourage you to take a good look at the many ways our county has contributed to the field at the local, state and national levels.