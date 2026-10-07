🔊 Listen to this

I recently hosted an affordability roundtable to bring people together to discuss the costs squeezing our families and what we can do about them. I hear these worries as a council member, and I feel the pressure of rising costs in my own life. These problems follow people home. They sit at the kitchen table when the bills come out.

The economic problems of our day are in the stories I hear. A parent choosing between a secure retirement and helping a child to afford the basics even though he works full-time at a decent job. A couple with two incomes struggling to find a home they can afford. A middle-aged man who still has student loan debt from 20 years ago. A couple that can’t afford to start a family because child care would swallow up their paychecks. A small business owner with a monthly health insurance payment over $1,000 and a deductible close to $10,000.

The Federal Reserve reports that only 63 percent of adults could cover a $400 emergency entirely with cash, savings, or a credit card paid off at the next statement. How many families have to fall behind before their struggle becomes a national emergency?

For too many families, the promise of America is slipping away. Work hard. Pay your bills. Raise your children. Save a little. Retire with dignity. Each step has become harder to reach. Many of us can describe what is wrong. Too few in Washington have offered a plan equal to the problem.

If enough of us go bankrupt, does the republic care? That question goes to the purpose of this country. Do we exist so that all of us can share in its promise? Or will a fortunate few enjoy its wealth while everyone else works to keep them comfortable? “We the People” must mean something when the rent is due.

The next Congress must act. The House and Senate need to act with a speed and purpose this country has not seen in generations. The future of our middle class—and the republic it supports—is at stake.

We have faced this test before. Franklin Roosevelt understood that freedom needs an economic foundation. In 1944, he called for an economic bill of rights that included a decent home, medical care, education, and protection against the hardships of old age and unemployment. His full vision was never enacted. It remains unfinished work. We should return to that ambition and build on it for our time.

As a Democrat, I believe my party must confront its own choices. We have fought to expand social rights while too often accepting economic rules that favor concentrated wealth. Parts of Roosevelt’s economic vision would be called too far left by most Democrats today. This Congress must return to the days when Democrats embraced the populist economic vision of FDR. If Congress doesn’t save the middle class, I fear our republic will face economic collapse.

Congress should start with a clear agenda to save the middle class: Use federal funds to build and repair homes people can afford. Make health care affordable to use by creating a public insurance option and limiting out-of-pocket costs. Treat child care and education as national investments. Strengthen the rewards of work by protecting the right to organize. Fix Social Security.

Pay for these investments by asking far more of those who have used the system to gain the most wealth. Tax vast fortunes. Close tax loopholes. Enforce laws against monopolies.

A dragon’s treasure does the village no good while it sits beneath the dragon. Great wealth is built with workers, public roads, schools, courts, and research that all of us help support. More of that wealth must return to the people and systems that made it possible.

These are concrete choices Congress can make. Candidates should be preparing bills, building support, and explaining how they will deliver. Democrats have an opening to win a landslide in November, but winning an election will not, by itself, save the middle class – that requires legislation, imagination, and determination.

To those who will be part of the next Congress: If voters give you the chance to govern, you must arrive ready. You must improve people’s lives astronomically, not incrementally. Members of both parties will be measured by how much they help get that work done.

Generations of Americans have answered great calls. Some won wars. One put human beings on the moon. Another helped build the internet. Our generation must save the middle class—and restore the belief that this republic that belongs to all of us is worth saving.

The people sent to Washington should understand this is their first and most important order of business.

History is watching.

Chris Belles is a Luzerne County Councilman. The opinions in this submission are his and do not speak for Luzerne County Council or any other group.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Chris Belles is a Luzerne County Councilman. The opinions in this submission are his and do not speak for Luzerne County Council or any other group.