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Jim Haddock is not the moderate he claims to be!

Haddock writes, “I’m one of the most bipartisan members of the House.” His commercials once said he was the “best of both worlds.” But when you look at the facts, there’s something fishy about Jim Haddock’s voting record.

Haddock claims to have voted to lower taxes seven times since being elected…but my taxes didn’t go down. Did yours?

Haddock claims to be pro-gun and was president of a local hunting club, but he voted for at least four bills that would stifle your Second Amendment Rights, including a socialist, universal gun registration bill.

Haddock claims to protect women’s rights, but he voted to put our daughters in harm’s way in sports and in the bathroom.

Haddock claims to be for small business, but he has a 26% voting record with the PA Chamber of Business and Industry.

Haddock claims to be pro-union, but he has voted to make it more difficult for labor unions to get work in Pennsylvania.

Haddock claims to be a devout Irish Catholic, but he supported the most extreme abortion law to ever come through our State House.

Haddock claims to be for the people of NEPA, but he votes against our values every single day.

The fish stinks from the head down. Let’s throw this Haddock out on Nov. 3!

Edward Dougher

Scranton

Public trust is not a stock portfolio

I am disgusted by what I see happening in Washington, particularly when it comes to Congressman Rob Bresnahan and the trust that voters place in our elected officials.

Congressmen are elected to represent the people — not to treat their position of power like a personal investment opportunity. Bresnahan was one of the most active stock traders in Congress, making nearly 650 individual stock trades in 2025. What concerns me even more is the timing of some of those transactions. Reports have shown that he sold substantial holdings in companies connected to Medicaid shortly before voting for legislation that included massive cuts to Medicaid.

Whether these transactions technically meet the legal definition of insider trading is for investigators and ethics officials to determine. But as a taxpayer and voter, I have every right to question the appearance of a serious conflict of interest.

And then there is Medicare.

Our seniors worked their entire lives, paid into these programs and were promised that Medicare would be there when they needed it. They should not have to wonder whether their healthcare will be sacrificed to pay for tax breaks or other political priorities.

What bothers me most is the disconnect between political promises and actions. Bresnahan has repeatedly said he supports protecting Medicare and Social Security. Yet the legislation he supported has been criticized for its impact on healthcare programs and access to care.

I also recognize that Bresnahan recently voted for legislation banning members of Congress and their immediate families from purchasing individual stocks. That’s a step in the right direction—but it doesn’t erase the legitimate questions surrounding the trades that occurred before the ban.

This isn’t about Republicans versus Democrats. It isn’t about red or blue. It is about trust, accountability and doing what is right for the people who sent you to Washington.

If an elected official is making financial decisions involving companies and industries directly affected by congressional legislation, the public deserves complete transparency. We deserve to know that the people making decisions about our healthcare, our taxes and our future are putting the interests of their constituents ahead of their own financial interests.

I am tired of politicians telling working people and seniors to sacrifice while those in Washington continue to protect their own interests.

Congressional office should be a public trust—not a personal stock portfolio.

Patty Hughes

Wilkes-Barre

Where does Alec Ryncavage stand on Newport Township’s data centers?

Residents of Newport Township deserve clear answers about the proposed data center development and State Rep. Alec Ryncavage’s position on it.

According to local reporting, zoning permits have been issued for 15 proposed data centers and three natural gas power-generation facilities. Residents have raised concerns about electricity costs, water resources, noise, pollution, and the long-term effects on their quality of life.

I have heard that Ryncavage has told people he wants to ban data centers. If that is his position, why has he not stated it publicly? Residents should not have to rely on private conversations or rumors to understand where their elected representative stands.

Campaign finance records also show contributions to Ryncavage from individuals and organizations connected to business and political interests. Contributions do not prove that a politician supports a particular industry, but they make transparency especially important and justify questions about whether those relationships influence policy.

Ryncavage has publicly discussed attracting major industrial investment to the region, including incentives for projects driven by data-center demand. He should therefore explain his position on the Newport Township proposal and identify the safeguards he supports for residents’ water, electricity costs, environment, and neighborhoods.

Representative Ryncavage, will you support or oppose this development? Will you support legislation to restrict or ban data centers? What specific protections will you fight for on behalf of Newport Township residents?

They deserve more than private assurances. They deserve a clear public position, transparency, and accountability.

Deborah Williams

Plymouth