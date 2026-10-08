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Diamonds to the Greenlight Project and the recent announcement of its second grant cycle, themed ‘Protect and Preserve.’ Founded by U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and his wife, Chelsea, the fund is now accepting applications for its second round of community grants. Administered through The Luzerne Foundation, the inaugural grant cycle awarded $54,232.49 to 16 projects in NEPA. This year, grants of up to $8,000 will be awarded, and the impact priority this year will go to “proposals that demonstrate the ability to serve a greater number of people and deliver measurable community benefit,” according to last week’s article. We believe it is important to preserve Luzerne County and the beautiful nature that surrounds us, which means protecting these areas that matter so much to us. If you know an organization with ideas that fit this mission and are looking for project funding, tell them to apply before the Dec. 7 deadline.

Diamonds to the 20 inductees who were honored last Saturday in the fourth class of the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame. Some of these acts have become nationally known, and others are highly influential in the Wyoming Valley. Honoring these successful individuals and groups helps us remember how talented Luzerne County is. This area has been home to old-school Hollywood actors, a “Radio Priest,” nationally known rock bands, people who have brought top-tier shows to the area, and so much more. From a Pittston-based ensemble that’s operated for more than 100 years to the Fine Arts Fiesta celebrating 70 years of local artwork. There is so much talent in Luzerne County, and it is important to recognize. If you haven’t already, take a look at who has been inducted over the past four years. You might be surprised by what you learn.

Coal to Jary Fortuna and Justice Flenory for their roles in the killing of Scott Edward Knox in May 2024. Both men were in court this week, as Flenory was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison on a third-degree murder charge and Fortuna was found guilty of third-degree murder by a Luzerne County jury. The story surrounding this sad scenario involves Knox being beaten up and murdered by multiple men. Fernando Bracero was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, and Jaime Knights pleaded no contest to third-degree murder. Thankfully, the court system has sentenced all four men involved, and hopefully that brings some solace to Knox’s family.

Diamonds go to the Wilkes-Barre City Council for their effort to address property taxes and freeze rate increases for senior citizens. While property taxes are a talking point for pretty much anyone who owns a home, only senior citizens would benefit from what the city council voted on Tuesday. And it’s a starting point. We know some people will argue it’s not enough because it doesn’t affect all property owners, but starting somewhere is better than doing nothing. Progress starts with a first step. As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. So we applaud this move and encourage the elected officials and the public to keep talking about opportunities to adjust and change property taxes to better support the people who have bought in (literally) on Wilkes-Barre.