A long table draped in purple, the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, is set up in the courthouse rotunda during Thursday’s Empty Place at the Table Vigil.

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It can be very difficult — particularly for those who have always had loving family relationships — to believe that domestic violence is still a thing in 2026. Surely, one may think, we’ve outgrown the old days of spouses or parents coming home disgruntled from a difficult and dangerous job followed by a long stop at a local drinking hole, only to take out frustrations about their own lives on those with whom they live.

Surely, one might expect, with so many social service organizations offering help, with hotlines and support groups and widespread awareness campaigns, both perpetrators and victims can realize what is going on and seek help before disputes get out of hand.

Surely anyone who has seen all the TV shows and online displays of family’s working things out, or courts settling domestic differences, we are collectively well aware of the danger signs and the consequences of failing to heed them.

It should be that way.

It is not.

The Domestic Violence Service Center held an Empty Place at the Table Vigil in the Luzerne County Courthouse Thursday, a long table draped in purple under the rotunda, each setting representing a person who lost a life from domestic violence. A poignant image, with photos and keepsakes provided by family members, and a setting at the head of the table for the unnamed, or unknown, victims.

“It’s something no family should ever have to experience — a loved one whose life was tragically taken as a result of domestic violence,” said Executive Director Jennifer Dotzel.

Some depressing statistics from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence website, pcadv.org: One in three women and one in four men in the U.S. will experience domestic violence in their lifetime; intimate partner violence in Pennsylvania is estimated to cost $156 billion in lifetime economic burden; In a single day in 2023, 3,102 victims were served; 119 victims of domestic violence died in the Keystone State last year, with 54% of them killed by a current or former intimate partner — 92 shot, 16 stabbed, 4 beaten, 2 strangled and 5 killed by other methods; 20% of pregnant people experience violence during their pregnancy, a percentage that increases for people under 20 years old and for those with unintended (rather than planned) pregnancies.

Dotzel found a silver-lining, such as it is, in such a grim subject by noting the Center marked 50 years of providing advocacy, support and education.

“In the midst of the sadness, there is hope. We celebrate the survivors who found the courage to seek help; we recognized the advocates, community members, law enforcement, legal professionals and countless others who stand beside survivors and help them find a path toward,” Dotzel said.

But the truth is simple: Domestic violence should not exist in our world, period. Dotzel put it well.

“The goal is not simply to respond to domestic violence. The goal is to create a community where every person lives safely, where survivors have the support they need, and our future generations understand that abuse is never love and violence is never acceptable.”

Absolutely never.