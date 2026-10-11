A look at the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s thriller

Dakota Johnson struggles to make sense of Verity’s notes in this scene from ‘Verity.’

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“Verity,” Michael Showalter’s Gothic and stylish adaptation of Booktok Queen Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, is the kind of movie that bravely asks: do you have to be a bad person to write about bad people?

Or, do writers — stay with me now — just make stuff up?

“Verity” is the fourth novel by Colleen Hoover to be adapted for the screen in just as many years, following the controversial “It Ends with Us,” and the rather forgettable “Reminders of Him” and “Regretting You.”

The film, starring Anne Hathaway as author Verity Crawford, famous for writing dark and violent stories about dark and violent people, and Dakota Johnson as the ghost writer tasked with continuing her work following a mysterious accident, tries not to take a side.

It wants desperately to be ambiguous and, at its best, “Verity” is a dark melodrama about the slippery notion of truth.

But like all good erotic thrillers, especially ones based on questionable material like Hoover’s, “Verity” can’t help being quite obvious about contemporary fears and anxieties, sometimes to its detriment.

What’s it about?

Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) is a struggling writer living in New York City. Although her work has been published, it’s not exactly popular, and Lowen longs for the kind of success others have enjoyed. On top of her career woes, Lowen’s estranged mom, who she had been recently acting as caretaker for, just passed away from cancer.

But then, Lowen’s agent Corey (Ismael Cruz Códova) calls her with the opportunity of a lifetime: Hachette Book Group, the real-life publisher that released “Verity” in 2021, needs someone to ghost write the end of Verity Crawford’s popular series.

Verity’s husband Jeremy (Josh Harnett) explains that the mega-famous author was in a car accident, and is unable to complete the work on her own. Since Verity is a fan of Lowen’s work, she seems like the perfect choice.

Though hesitant at first, Lowen eventually agrees to stay with Jeremy, Verity, and their young son Crew (Brady Wagner) in their secluded lakeside home in snowy Vermont.

Soon enough, Lowen learns the truth: Verity isn’t just disabled after her accident. She’s catatonic, unable to speak or move on her own.

Things only get weirder. While trying to make sense of Verity’s notes, Lowen stumbles upon a flash-drive containing Verity’s autobiography.

But as Lowen becomes more and more intoxicated with Verity’s life, the account of her marriage to Jeremy takes a disturbing turn, culminating in a chilling revelation about her accident and the death of their daughter, Harper.

My view

On the surface, “Verity” is a pretty good imitation of dark and stylish melodrama.

Visually, as well as tonally, director Michael Showalter borrows elements from Hitchcockian thrillers, as well as erotic thrillers like “Basic Instinct” and “Fatal Attraction.”

His composition is also heavily influenced by the films of Brian De Palma and cinematographer Jim Frohnauses uses split-diopters and superimpositions to recall that era of filmmaking, when psychosexual thrillers thrived.

The production design by Amy Williams, who also worked on Showalter’s “The Idea of You,” is a highlight of the film. Verity’s mid-century modern home in the mountains is a character all its own that manages to be fabulous and sinister at the same time, its roof reaching claw-like into the sky.

All of this style adds up to very little because Showalter and writer Nick Antosca are unable to cut through the noise and find the heart of the story.

Either that or they were unwilling to stray too far from Hoover’s novel, for fear of angering die-hard fans.

Unfortunately, the convoluted structure of the novel is ultimately the film’s downfall, and Showalter doesn’t do enough work to mold it into something more specific and focused.

Because of this, themes are introduced, but ultimately left unexplored — like the duality between Verity and Lowen, and the sexual tension between Lowen and Jeremy.

It never commits fully to anything, but it wants so badly to make you believe it’s as dark and dangerous and sexy as can be.

Hoover thinks starting a novel with your protagonist getting some nameless person’s blood and guts splattered all over them is enough to make something edgy, abject, and transgressive, and Showalter seems to the think the same can be done on the big screen.

Performance wise, Josh Hartnett is a standout, continuing the career Renaissance he’s been having since “Oppenheimer.”

Harnett, who captured the hearts of teen girls everywhere when he played the gorgeous, charming Trip Fontaine in Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides” in 1999, brings a boyish quality to the role that really endears us to him.

Anne Hathaway, who is competing with Robert Pattinson for the most employed actor of 2026, reunites with Showalter following his 2024 rom-com “The Idea of You.”

She does the most with what she’s given, even if she does feel like a ghost haunting the narrative, unknowable and frustrating.

Dakota Johnson puts her usual cool girl energy to good use, sporting a leather jacket, dark sunglasses, and Juul glued to her hand.

Johnson’s signature deadpane delivery works most of the time, but the role might have benefited from having someone with access to more range of emotion.

Narratively, “Verity” recalls erotic thrillers of the ‘80s and ‘90s that were made as a response to the growing fear and anxiety over women’s sexuality and independence.

Given the push back against progressive ideas in the last decade, we’ve seemingly circled back to that with the film villianizing Verity, the ambitious career woman who doesn’t really want kids and heaping loads of sympathy on her husband, the doting father.

What also stands out is “Verity’s” complicated relationship with fiction, and the film’s odd moral stance that writing about horrific things must mean there’s something fundamentally broken inside of you.

There is, of course, more than one interpretation of this movie.

But either way, unlike the pointed rooftop of Verity’s intimidating home, this movie has no teeth.

In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.

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In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.