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If you haven’t already done so, now is the ideal time to get your flu shot.

If you have, great job. You’re giving your body time to build immunity before cooler weather and indoor activities increase your exposure to influenza that sickens people throughout fall and winter.

Early signs are that the flu could be particularly bad this year. By the first full week in October, flu had been confirmed as the cause of death of three young children in Virginia.

Experts advise that nearly everyone at least six months old should have the flu vaccine every year, at this time if possible. Getting your flu shot — and making sure those for whom you are responsible get theirs — is vitally important for you and your loved ones.

Being vaccinated also is doing your part for the health of the greater community. While most people over six months benefit from a flu shot, we have already seen this season that infants are dangerously vulnerable. So are people of any age who can’t take the vaccine for reasons such as severe allergies.

Seasonal flu can turn into a serious, even life-threatening illness. Children under age 2, people who are 65 or older, pregnant women and people suffering from a chronic illness or weakened immune system are particularly at risk.

People who could get a shot but don’t bother may be fortunate enough to have only a mild case if they do get flu, but the germs they spread could be deadly for someone else, including those who didn’t have the option of being vaccinated.

Flu is a highly contagious virus, present in small droplets spread through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or simply talk. The viral droplets can also linger on surfaces. People who touch those droplets and then their mouth, eyes or nose can come down with flu. That’s why washing or sanitizing your hands is so important.

It’s also important to get a flu shot every year. The makeup of the vaccine changes each season, as scientists work to analyze the new virus strains and make the vaccine target the ones likely to be most prevalent.

Last year’s flu season was rough because the primary strain emerged late, after the vaccine had been formulated. Some of those who had been vaccinated still got the flu, but in most cases, it was milder than it would have been without the shot.

This year’s updated vaccine is trivalent, meaning it protects against three flu viruses, including the one that caused so much trouble last year.

A high-dose vaccine is available for people over 65, whose immune systems tend to be weaker. There also is a nasal spray vaccine available to some people ages 2 to 49.

Fortunately, the flu shot is free or low-cost for people on most health-care plans.

Most pharmacy chains also offer flu shots at no cost if a person has insurance or Medicare. Doctors’ offices can provide flu shots.

For most people, the advantages of getting that flu shot far outweigh the minor inconvenience or momentary sting of the needle. Don’t wait until cold weather sets in and people around you are coughing and sneezing.

Coming down with seasonal flu can mean a few days of chills, fever, aches, coughing, sneezing and feeling literally sick and tired. Or it can mean being rushed to the hospital and fighting for your life.

Take time to get that flu shot now.