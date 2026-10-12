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In May of 2004, terrorists in Iraq posted a video of a brutal beheading online, evoking great controversy here. The victim, Nick Berg, was a freelance radio tower repairman who went to Iraq after the U.S. invasion. He had done nothing to merit the horrible sentence inflicted upon him, and the terrorists didn’t hide that. They claimed he was abducted and killed in response to the treatment of prisoners in the U.S. Abu Ghraib facility.

The publicly aired execution of Berg went far beyond revolting, even for many adults. But it also impacted children, who could easily find it online —with or without parental permission or even knowledge. One child psychologist interviewed for a Times Leader story spelled out the problem.

“It used to be when we talked about post-traumatic stress it was only the people there at the event who suffered it. But because of this technology, because of our ability to flash videos instantly, you could be traumatized in your living room as much as the soldiers on the battlefield.”

One Wilkes-Barre man recounted the impact on his 11-year-old daughter, who hadn’t even seen the gruesome video, but had seen the ubiquitous news coverage.

“She was freaked out. She asked me, ‘Daddy, what did they do to that man?’ I said they cut the poor guy’s head off.” The girl asked what Berg had done to be punished in such a way. “I told her that’s the way people are over there.”

We bring this up in the wake of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream the execution of convicted mass murderer Nidal Hasan. Yes, there is a very big difference between Hasan and Berg. Hasan killed 13 unarmed soldiers in cold blood, and wounded 32 others. Berg was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

And no, this is not about the pros and cons of death sentences. We have voiced the arguments against it, but understand and respect those who support it. And certainly Hasan serves as a textbook example of the type of murderer who can justify the death penalty.

This isn’t about the crime or the punishment; it’s about publicly airing an execution. Extensive research suggests the “deterrence” value is questionable at best, while pundits and politicians —including Republicans — have raised legitimate concerns: It could become a recruiting video for extremists; it may make him a martyr; it’s what oppressive regimes we have long opposed do; it turns death into public spectacle.

We think those are reasons enough to drop the “public” part of this execution, but add an issue laid bare by the Berg murder 22 years ago: The potential impact on children.

Adults can process the pros and cons, decide if they want to watch (Hasan’s surviving victims probably should be given that option regardless), and can distinguish between this and murders like that of Berg. We cannot say the same for children. If they are determined, we cannot stop them from seeing it, or at least hearing about it. We don’t know if each can separate the images of a man beheaded unjustly or shot after a fair trial. We can’t know how they will respond, short or long term. We do know, as the psychologist said in 2004, that “there are certain images that stick. They make an indelible impression on the psyche and they don’t go away.”

It’s been 90 years since the last public execution in this country. We have no way of knowing how one done now could affect millions of children. And this seems a reckless way to find out.