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Denigrating our country

Any reasonable, objective observer can see the handwriting on the wall! Look around: President Trump continues to denigrate our country’s hard-working, fact-based free press as purveyors of “fake news.” He has bullied universities into submission to his will. He continues to try to micromanage government agencies he should never meddle in. He and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have already wreaked harmful effects on America’s health that will be felt for decades. He and Secretary Pete Hegseth have colluded to purge our military of flag officers who have necessary military experience, but who have exhibited loyalty to the Constitution instead of loyalty to one man. They’re fully aware that the military would be our best and last defense against anyone who would attempt to assume power illegally. He and most of the Supreme Court have conspired to weaken the voting rights Americans have fought so long and hard for. In an unconscionable act, the Supreme Court has given President Trump unlimited criminal immunity, declaring him to be “above the law,” a privilege no other American has ever had. Trump and his party faithful in Congress have participated in producing an unimaginably large wealth gap, grossly enlarging the fortunes of the wealthy while arrogantly exacerbating the poverty level of those who need the most help. His affection for other corrupt dictators passes the duck test, revealing his real self.

If all this doesn’t evoke memories of how totalitarian states got their start, we risk the continuance of our United States as a viable republic.

John Doerfler

Harveys Lake

We don’t need politicians who say one thing and do the opposite

I live in West Pittston and have worked at Geisinger Wyoming Valley for about a decade. I started as a secretary before becoming a registered nurse in the emergency department.

Last year, more than 800 nurses at Geisinger went on strike. We wanted safer staffing for our patients, improved wages and healthcare for workers, and to protect access to care for families in NEPA. We exhausted every other option.

During that strike, we must have invited every elected official from the region to our picket line. Many didn’t show. Congressman Bresnahan did. He’s from the Wyoming Valley, after all, so this is his community too. I’ll be honest, I was surprised. Not long after, he showed his true colors.

“We made a promise to stand for Northeastern Pennsylvania. You all are the front line,” Congressman Bresnahan told us. “Medicaid and Social Security will be protected for Northeastern Pennsylvania.” I have the whole thing on video.

We thanked Rob and wanted to believe him. Then, we watched as he went back to Washington and voted to cut Medicaid anyway.

As an ER nurse, I know what happens when hospitals lose resources. Patients and frontline workers pay the price. Now, health systems in the region are sounding the alarm, with Geisinger saying Bresnahan’s cuts will cost north of $180 million dollars. So much for his promises.

It’s easy to show up for a photo with nurses, but character is what you do after. Rob Bresnahan looked nurses like me in the eye and promised to protect Medicaid. Then he broke that promise. I won’t forget, and neither should voters in the Wyoming Valley.

Jimmy Romanelli

West Pittston

Misleading Definitions

Labeling people or something! It’s become quite the trend in our country. If we don’t like someone for what they stand for or don’t like something, we just label them for it, and many folks will say, “Yeah, that’s the problem.”

We throw around words like we actually know what they mean. For example, we refer to the United States as having a democracy, when in actuality we have a representative republic. If we had a true democracy, we would have had the first Madam President in 2016. We throw around terms like socialism, communism, capitalism, etc., like we know what they mean. Terms we use have been so distorted from their actual meaning that we have lost the true meanings of these words. I doubt today that anyone would call Putin (Russia), Xi (China) or Kim Jong Un (North Korea) communists. They are dictators and demigods, at best, and rule with a strong military.

Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels wouldn’t have a clue as to who is a communist or socialist based on their theories. Briefly, they believed that the working class would rise up and take over the means of production so all could live a good life working for each other.

I mentioned a few countries earlier that profess to be communist. However, in my studies, probably the closest any country has come would be the United States during the 1930’s at the height of the Depression. This is the time when folks were put to work helping build the infrastructure of our country. In programs like the CCC, the WPA and the PWA, they were enacted to get people working and not waiting for a check or handout. And projects like the Tennessee Valley Authority brought power to places that never had it before. No one sat home and received something for nothing.

I am not a communist, socialist or any other -ist. I am simply for honesty and integrity in our country without the use of misused labels that denigrate individuals or ideas. Our society can use all of the labels that it wants, but understand a label has never solved anything. Labels can only continue to divide our blue and red country. We are 40 trillion dollars in debt and no label, no matter how many times it’s used (incorrectly), will solve this dilemma unless we all work together.

Wouldn’t it be nice to start hearing news commentators talking about the red, white and blue United States rather than just the red and blue states? Like the one our Founding Fathers founded 250 years ago.

Emory Guffrovich

Pittston