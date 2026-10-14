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Monday, Oct. 19, is the last day to register to vote if you want a say in the upcoming general election.

We offer this friendly reminder of a fixed deadline for anyone eligible who, for whatever reason, hasn’t yet registered to be part of the most fundamental right in American democracy.

That’s five days, not counting today. You can get all the information you need online at luzernecounty.org/417/Register-to-Vote.

You can even register online, though it’s important to note that simply filling out and submitting the information doesn’t mean you can vote. The registration must be processed and accepted by the county voter registration office, so we highly recommend you don’t actually wait until Monday —whether you are registering online or in person.

A few important facts to keep in mind.

To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen for at least one month before an election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district you intend to vote in at least 30 days before the election, and at least 18 years old on or before the day of the election. That last one means if you turn 18 on this Nov. 4, you can’t vote until next year (but when that time comes, please do).

Making false statements on a voter registration form is perjury and is punishable by law. Convicted felons incarcerated on the date of an election are not eligible to vote, but “pretrial detainees and misdemeanants (those charged with a misdemeanor offense) are eligible if they otherwise qualify to vote.

A 2000 Commonwealth Court ruling also struck down a state law as unconstitutional that prohibited convicted felons from registering to vote for five years after release from prison. This should only affect those registering with older versions of voter registration mail applications, in which case you can strike through the “felony conviction line” on the form and sign your name.

Voter turnout is historically low for elections held in the middle of a presidential term. Though not as low as true “off-year” elections, when there are few, if any, big national or state offices on the ballot. Sadly, data consistently shows that young people are usually the least likely to register to vote.

According to The Civics Center website, only 22% of 18-year-olds in Pennsylvania are registered to vote. By comparison, 82% of those 45 and older are.

Data from the same site for Luzerne County is slightly bleaker. Only 21% of 18-year-olds are registered to vote, while 77% of those 45 and older are.

We appreciate the disenchantment teens may feel regarding the system. Consider that in the 2024 presidential election, the choice was between an octogenarian and a man about to become one. But we also think there’s an obvious reason for more of those turning 18 — better yet, for all of them — to register and vote.

If less than a quarter of them bother to vote, the odds of anything changing in their favor are obviously bad.

We strongly encourage everyone eligible to register and to vote. That’s one key to a truly healthy democracy. But if our youngest eligible voters continue to stay away from the polls in these numbers, we miss a vital part of the electorate, helping further ossify a hyper-partisan, two-party system in need of serious change.