Diamonds to Misericordia University. This week, Misericordia announced plans to open the first law school in Northeast Pennsylvaina and that it will be housed at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus. Misericordia will lease space from HGC Development LLC, who recently bought the local Penn State campus, which will cease operations at the end of the school year. Luzerne County has a long history of undergraduate educational opportunities, and adding a law program to the local educational opportunities in the Wyoming Valley will only benefit the area. Maybe this encourages local aspiring lawyers to stay in the area and keep those talents here.

Coal to the state legislature for once again being unable to meet a deadline set by the state Supreme Court. This time it is about skill games and it leaves local veterans organizations, businesses, social clubs, and more in a state of limbo as they deal with a loss of revenue. The state Supreme Court says the machines are equal to slot machines under the Gaming Act, but delayed enforcement for 120 days. This left it to the legislature to figure out a way where these machines can stay in the buildings they are already in. It is time for the split legislature to come to an agreement and find a way to work in a bipartisan manner to figure this out. The deadline passed but that doesn’t mean it can’t still be done. So get it done.

Diamonds to the city of Wilkes-Barre for a budget proposal that, if passed, would mean eight straight years of property taxes remaining flat. A lot has changed since 2019, including the price for practically anything. So the ability to not raise property taxes is a tremendous accomplishment. Of course, there will be people who still complain because they want a decrease or complete abolishment of property taxes, but take the wins while you can. No property tax increase for eight consecutive years is definitely a win. Kudos to Mayor George C. Brown for his team’s proposal, and hopefully the city council is able to pass a budget that will keep the property taxes flat like the mayor is suggesting.

Coal to Keystone Mission for a project using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocated funds that never materialized. The nonprofit had a noble idea for use of the funds, aiming to use it to lease and remodel space to create apartments for four homeless families in Wilkes-Barre, but the $312,400 plan to lease and remodel space for four homeless families never materialized, and county monitoring found ‘serious compliance deficiencies.’ Council ended the allocation Tuesday and recalled about $86,000 that had never been sent. The county is now suing over how the rest was used, though the case is in its early stages. A past Keystone Mission representative had maintained “there has been no misuse, fraud or criminal behavior” associated with the county earmark, according to previous reporting. We hope for the best out of this situation, but it is disheartening to see.