Exploring the urban legand that inspired ‘When a Stranger Calls,’ and others.

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As I’m sure most horror fans would agree, scary movie-watching is not only reserved for the month of October.

But I will say, it does add something special to the viewing experience.

For instance, I don’t think my recent watch of Dario Argento’s “Deep Red” would have hit as hard if my living room wasn’t awash in the orange glow from the pumpkin candles I have in my front windows.

Since horror is kind of an all-year affair for me, I usually spend Halloween season focusing on the ones I haven’t seen yet that are important and influential to the genre.

So, earlier this month, I continued with this tradition by watching the original “When a Stranger Calls” from 1979.

You’re probably familiar with the premise of this film even if you haven’t seen it: a teenage girl babysitting one night starts getting harassing phones calls, only to discover that the call is coming from inside the house.

The beginning of “When a Stranger Calls” is probably most familiar to audiences not because of the movie itself, but because of the homage that Wes Craven’s “Scream” pays to it.

The opening of “Scream” is heavily inspired by “When a Stranger Calls” and has become iconic in its own right.

But “Scream” wouldn’t even exist without “When a Stranger Calls,” directed by Fred Walton and written by Walton and Steve Feke.

The 1979 movie starring Carol Kane as the terrorized babysitter Jill Johnson and Charles During as the detective attempts to capture the perpetrator, is a lengthen remake of their 1977 short film “The Sitter.”

That short film, according the AFI Catalog of Feature Films, “was based on a newspaper article about an actual babysitter in Santa Monica, Calif., who received frightening telephone calls from a stranger hiding inside the house.”

So, “When a Stranger Calls,” specifically that first phone call sequence, was inspired by writer-director Walton and writer-producer Feke’s short film “The Sitter,” based on a newspaper article about an actual babysitter in Santa Monica, Calif., who received frightening telephone calls from a stranger hiding inside the house.

Now, I was not successful in tracking down this newspaper article, but the urban legend of “The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs” has been around since at least the 1960s.

According to folklorists, this terrifying tale expresses prominent social anxieties of the time, like women’s growing independence, and children’s fears of strangers in an increasingly mobile society.

It’s not surprising that more than one slasher movie from this time period used it as inspiration, like “Black Christmas,” released in 1974.

This movie is one of my favorite slashers, by the way. It’s such a well-made film and way ahead of its time.

Also, “Black Christmas” often sighted as one of the earliest slasher films ever made that helped establish the final girl trope, and was a great influence on John Carpenter’s “Halloween,” which, shocker, also features a babysitter who gets a bizarre phone call.

Side note: I actually couldn’t remember if Laurie gets a weird phone call or not, so I had to ask my sister, who is the foremost John Carpenter expert in my family. So, thank you, Katie.

Before that, there was “Foster’s Release,” a 14-minute short film by Terence H. Winkless, who would go on to write “The Howling,” and “Fright,” a full-length British thriller about a babysitter stalked by psychopathic killer.

“When a Stranger Calls” was remade in 2006, but I would not recommend it. I actually watched it when I was younger and I was definitely more scared of the original as an adult than I was of the remake as a kid.

What about you dear reader: Got any good babysitter-horror-movie recommendations?

In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.

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In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.