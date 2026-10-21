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109 years since the Fatima miracle

This Oct. 13 will mark the 109th anniversary of the miracle of the sun that occurred in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. The silence about this great event is deafening.

After five prior monthly apparitions to the children at Fatima, the Blessed Mother promised to perform a miracle for all of mankind to believe that the apparitions were true.

Her message to the children was that if mankind did not amend their lives, God would punish the world with the errors of Russia: communism/socialism.

Our Lady performed an astonishing miracle of the sun that proved to that multitude gathered there on Oct. 13 that something supernatural had happened in Fatima. The sun started “to dance” in the sky and fell towards earth.

Seventy thousand people present and for fifty miles around witnessed the phenomenon and testified to what they saw take place. In brief, there were indisputable documents in newspapers that proved that the miracle was authentic.

William Thomas Walsh, in his book on the apparitions titled Our Lady of Fatima, in 1946 called the Miracle of the Sun “the greatest modern miracle.”

He predicted, “The future of our civilization, our liberties, our very existence may depend upon the acceptance of the Blessed Mother’s commands.” History has proven his prediction correct.

Today the world is threatened with WWIII, rampant immorality, persecutions, horrible murders within families, and yet we still believe humanistic leaders can solve our dilemmas.

Americans, beware with this mid-term election; we are on the path of suicide by believing there’s no difference between communism and socialism.

Even the atheist Ayn Rand observed: “There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism – by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.”

Walter Camier

Hazle Township

Don’t throw away seniority for the unproven

In a few short weeks voters of the Pa. 20th Senate and 120th House districts will need to make a choice between continuing to support senior Pa. state officials, Senator Lisa Baker and Representative Brenda Pugh, or taking a journey into the unproven. It is hard for someone who knows both of these women to deny that they have represented our region in an open, aggressively active and entirely professional manner. Both have been very visible across their districts, and between them, the two have secured tens of millions of dollars in state funds for our region, aimed at supporting our local town and community projects.

Opposing these experienced representatives are two other women who, by all appearances, are good-hearted and outspoken candidates. However, their campaigns have centered around emotional issues, like data centers and the economy, but neither has put forward any real solutions to rectify these problems and has relied on “whipping up voter unrest” rather than providing real-world solutions to the issues. Their campaigns have also relied on them being “lone wolves crying in the night,” which in statewide politics means they will most likely have little success in working with representatives from the rest of the state. Finally, a look at their financial reports shows that they have received money from special interest groups to which they will owe their vote. This should be a big red flag to voters.

That leaves us the voters with a serious decision to make! Do we re-elect two experienced State officials who have proven their worth to the voters they serve, or take a flyer on two inexperienced candidates who will likely have no say or seniority to forward their agendas for years to come? If you are an honest and concerned voter, who looks past this election, there is only one choice that is to re-elect both Senator Lisa Baker and Representative Brenda Pugh for another term and allow them to build on their experience to best represent our districts.

It is entirely up to the voters, no matter whether you choose seniority or the unknown, but please make every effort to get out and vote this November, because the real truth is that the future for our children and grandchildren depends on this moment in time, and on casting your vote in this election.

James V. Reino Jr.

Dallas

Vote for change

Voters, please remember that the Democratic “working people’s” Party championed Social Security/Affordable Care/Medicare/Medicaid and USAID, saving 91,000,000 lives worldwide.

Voters can obstruct Trump’s corrupt/cruel/dangerous billionaire-centered agenda by ousting sycophantic GOP congressional leaders. Northeastern Pennsylvania voters could flip four U.S. House seats towards Democratic-majority control by electing congressional representatives: Paige Cognetti, Pa.-8, Rachel Wallace, Pa.-9, Bob Brooks, Pa.-7, and Janelle Stelson, Pa.-10.

Flailing President Trump has unleashed a political-level earthquake “October Surprise,” kowtowing to war criminal Putin, who started a full-scale war, invading the sovereign/independent state of Ukraine in 2022. An arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin’s unlawful deportation of about 20,000 Ukrainian children to Russia.

On Sept. 18, 2026, Trump signed the Congress-passed Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia-Iran Act, expanding tariffs/sanctions/investment bans against Russian energy/financial sectors for attacking Ukraine. Oppositely, on Oct. 10, Trump accused victimized Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of making “problems for the world” by striking Russian energy infrastructure, stating he should be replaced, falsely blaming Zelenskyy for America’s Iran War-related exorbitant gas/diesel prices.

Alarmingly, on Oct. 13, Ukraine’s Starshield satellite network suffered severe/unannounced speed restrictions, dangerously crippling offensive and defensive operations, now improved but still slower. Elon Musk said this decision was government-controlled; Reuters reported orders came from the White House.

Egregiously, Trump’s Oct. 16 executive order paused enforcement of Russian sanction law, citing “national interests” and functionally funding Putin’s military aggression against Ukraine. Concurrently, Jared Kushner/Steve Witkoff negotiate Russian/Ukrainian peace plans while forging a multibillion-dollar oil/assets deal with Lukoil, with ties to the Trump family/various investors, initiated by Putin.

Voters: stop the steal!

Karen Baranoski

Wilkes-Barre