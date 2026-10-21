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We don’t think you’ll get too much argument that once upon a time Luzerne County Community College lacked a lot physically and could easily serve as a cesspool for political swaps, cronyism and nepotism. The main campus was mostly boxy white buildings with limited educational offerings that changed slowly in meeting employer demand, and board of trustee meetings could devolve into a collection of politicians, power brokers and wanna-bes eager to use the connections in the room to make deals beyond the school’s needs.

You know, the “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” type of arrangement that’s so much harder when you sit on a board or council comprised of people from the same narrow geographical area. It’s a bit obvious when, say, a school board hires a string of board member relatives. It’s much more subtle when you can sit behind closed doors with a much more diverse group and say, “I’ll hire your niece here if you hire my son where you work.”

And there were times when reviews of check ledgers and contracts could reveal a bit of extravagance for, say, meals, meetings and conferences.

We’re happy to say much of those shadow-deal days seem long behind us. LCCC remains imperfect, but board trustees and appointed officials have largely improved transparency and accountability in the last decade or two. They have also improved the main campus substantially, expanded their satellite campus system, developed more flexibility in adding new courses while dropping outdated ones, and made major strides in arranging for greater opportunities on both sides of the enrollment picture.

LCCC has done a commendable job in the “dual enrollment” type of connections that allow high school students to take college courses, and they’ve inked an impressive list of deals with area colleges and universities to ensure credits earned at the two-year college transfer cleanly into other four-year programs. We have long argued in this space that the more the lines blur between high school, college and post-college education, the better.

Perhaps most importantly, LCCC’s various improvements all serve its core purpose: More opportunities for students who can’t afford the cost of four-year degrees in one “trad student” stretch.

And the institution has developed a good number of offerings outside the classroom setting. They have hosted commemorations, informational presentations, exhibits at the Schulman Gallery, panel discussions on regional topics, sports camps, legislative luncheons, historical reenactments, and more.

But one of the finest examples of how much the school has melded with the region it serves is the LCCC Alumni Craft Festival. The 37th annual event happened Saturday, drawing 125 artisans and crafters, and if anyone epitomizes the value of this particular tradition, it’s 80-year-old Janice Mikolajczyk, owner of Thimbles and Threads, a presence at the Festival since 1995.

“The people, my customers, they know where I’m at here, and they patronize me every year,” she told a reporter for a story in Sunday’s paper. “It’s due to them that I’m still doing what I’m doing, and making what I’m making.”

Indeed, event organizer Bonnie Lauer pointed out the sense of connection and continuity that infuses this particular Festival. “We don’t have reunions, per se, here at the college, so it’s kind of a reunion.”

In other words, this is the type of event that puts the “Community” in Luzerne County Community College.