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Diamonds to Brielle Fisher and Kicks for Kids. Someone starting a nonprofit to solve a problem they see in the world is always inspiring. Doing that as a teenager, with selflessness, foresight, compassion, and commitment, is even more heartwarming. “Kids and teens not having proper shoes is an issue I see firsthand every day at school,” said the Wilkes-Barre Area High School student. So, she started Kicks for Kids, which collects shoes for kids who don’t have proper footwear for school, sports or everyday activities. The city recognized her efforts, and Wilkes-Barre’s mayor, fire chief, and police chief celebrated her hard work by committing to do their part and placing donation boxes at police and fire headquarters. If you have shoes to donate, there will also be a special donation event at Wilkes-Barre Area Stadium at 3 p.m. Nov. 7.

Coal goes to a sad situation that seems to worsen every election cycle. There is a poll worker shortage not just in Luzerne County, but across Pennsylvania and the country. No individual is to blame, so the metaphorical coal goes to the overall situation. In Luzerne County specifically, 18 municipalities are still looking for poll workers. Poll workers perform a noble task vital to keeping our democracy running. So this situation gets coal, but also a call to action. Readers, if you have the time on Tuesday, Nov. 3, please consider signing up to be a poll worker. If interested, call 570-825-1715 to sign up.

Diamonds to a settlement between R.J. Corman and Reading and Northern to help put the rail sale back on track. This avoids a long, expensive court fight at taxpayers’ expense, since County Council, the Redevelopment Authority, the Rail Corp., and the citizen committee were named in litigation after the announcement that Reading and Northern’s $10 million offer was chosen. Thankfully, the two private railroad companies were able to come to a private agreement. It’s one less thing the taxpayers have to worry about paying for.

Coal to the financial exploitation of the elderly population. This was highlighted in a story this week about a 79-year-old man from Hanover Township who lost his home. The alleged perpetrator was arrested, but we aren’t giving coal to them; we’re giving it to the problem as a whole. Nowadays, phone scams, email phishing attempts, and other nefarious tactics try to take advantage of older citizens. In this case, it went so far that it wasn’t recognized until the man lost his house through foreclosure and a tax auction, which is concerning. Where is the oversight to protect a vulnerable person in this situation? It feels like a welfare check could have been called, or something more could have been done beyond mailing notices. Some situations call for a face-to-face check-in, and regardless of the court case’s outcome, this 79-year-old man is now without a home. That just feels wrong.