Ranking my favorite spooky Disney Channel original movies

Five hotel guests get trapped in the elevator of the Hollywood Towner Hotel in this scene from ‘Hollywood Tower of Terror.’

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There’s nothing more magical than Halloween.

Sure, I guess it’s a pretty scary time, and that’s part of the fun. There are haunted houses and hayrides and AMC playing its annual “FearFest” marathon, where you can freak yourself out all October long with a seemingly endless stream of masked killers, werewolves, ghosts, and creepy, possessed dolls.

But to me, Halloween is more than just blood and guts and screams. It’s wondrous and exciting and spellbinding. The only time when the veil between the possible and the impossible blurs.

Growing up, my sister Katie and our best friend Brittney would spend hours searching the website Castle of Spirits, reading aloud supposedly true ghost stories submitted by users, and we wanted desperately to start a ghost-hunting team and go search allegedly haunted places.

I wanted to find a weird costume shop that sells personality-altering masks like in that one Goosebumps book. I wanted some long-lost relative to show up and tell me I was secretly a witch. I wanted to know magic was real and vampires existed and there really was a giant mothlike creature flying around Point Pleasant, West Virginia, in the 1960s.

It should come as no surprise then that I was a devoted watcher of all the spooky movies that aired on Disney Channel in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

For this last week before Halloween, I thought I’d revisit some of my favorites and reminisce about a time when I still believed the world was far more strange and unusual than it really is.

Halloween throwback movies to discuss:

3. ‘Tower of Terror’ (1997)

This movie, starring a teenage Kirsten Dunst, was the beginning of my lifelong obsession with the theme-park attraction, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, even though I’ve still yet to actually experience the ride for myself.

The film is a cinematic retelling of the ride’s narrative and follows disgraced journalist Buzzy Crocker (Steve Guttenberg), along with his niece Anna (Kirsten Dunst), as he tries to restart his career after being fired for publishing a fake news story. An elderly woman named Abigail (Amzie Strickland) gives Buzzy a story tip about a bizarre incident that occurred at the Hollywood Tower Hotel on Halloween in 1939.

Abigail says she witnessed five hotel guests — singer Carolyn Crosson, Crosson’s boyfriend, actor Gilbert London, much-loved child star Sally Shine, her nanny Emeline Partridge, and bellhop Dewey Todd — mysteriously disappear without a trace when lightning struck the elevator they were in on their way up to a party at the hotel’s Tip Top Club.

Desperate to resurrect his career, Buzzy investigates the abandoned hotel with Anna, where they discover the five hotel guests trapped as ghosts inside. Anna and Buzzy then attempt to free the ghosts from their limbo and uncover the mystery of what really happened that night in 1939.

This movie is definitely one of the scariest on the list, and I remember being both frightened and mesmerized by it as a kid. I love the aesthetics of old Hollywood, which I’m sure is obvious by now, so an entire movie set in a long-forgotten hotel from its heyday was music to my ears.

The saddest thing, though, is that this movie is not available to stream anywhere, nor is there physical media of it. There is a very low-quality upload of it on YouTube, but it’s so pixelated it’s nearly impossible to watch.

All this to say: Disney, get your act together and let me watch this movie!

2. ‘Phantom of the Megaplex’ (2000)

There is nothing more exciting to a child who loves classic movies and scary stories than this early 2000s riff on the iconic Gothic horror novel, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The film follows 17-year-old Pete Riley (Taylor Handley), the youngest-ever assistant manager at his local megaplex. The modern, more commercialized theater was built over the bones of a grand movie house owned by loyal theatergoer Movie Mason (Mickey Rooney), and it’s rumored that someone was in the building when it was demolished years ago.

Pete takes his job very seriously and has been hard at work getting the theater ready for the premiere of a new Hollywood blockbuster, “Midnight Mayhem,” when the owner, Wolfgang Nedermayer (Colin Fox), will be in attendance.

Much to Pete’s dismay, his mom drops off his younger siblings, Karen (Caitlin Wachs) and Brian (Jacob Smith), for him to babysit while she goes off on a date. Things get worse when a shadowy figure starts sabotaging movie screenings. It’s then up to Pete, his siblings, and friends to save the premiere and uncover the person, or thing, responsible.

When I tell you I was obsessed with “Phantom of the Megaplex” when I was younger, I do not exaggerate. It had everything I loved: a supposedly haunted theater, silent movie clips, urban legends, and classic film star Mickey Rooney. It was made at a time when theaters were still the center of the movie-going experience, although times were certainly changing.

The town’s old movie palace has been replaced by a 26-screen megaplex. The interior is modern, but movies hadn’t gone digital yet, so there’s still a projectionist, something I wish was still a thing. There’s nothing cooler than seeing actual film run through a sprocket, to hear the ticking of the reel as it goes.

“Phantom of the Megaplex” is surprisingly well-written and funny, with an ensemble of quirky, well-developed characters. For a movie fan like me, it was the best kind of spooky story.

1. ‘Don’t Look Under the Bed’ (1999)

This movie has the awesome reputation of being so scary that Disney actually pulled it from circulation on the network. But not before I watched it, thank God.

This movie is definitely one of the reasons I am the way I am. Or maybe it just awoke some part of me that always existed. It’s set in Middleberg: a seemingly ordinary, boring small town that has been experiencing some very strange events lately, like dogs appearing on people’s roofs and alarm clocks going off hours earlier than originally set. Frances (Erin Chambers), a teenager being plagued by strange dreams, is then approached by an older boy, Larry (Eric “Ty” Hodges II), who offers to help her get to the bottom of it.

Larry, as it turns out, is actually an imaginary friend, who only children can see. He tells her that some evil creature called the Boogeyman is actually behind the weird events. Larry, Frances, and her younger brother Darwin (Jake Sakson) then work together to try and banish the Boogeyman from their town.

“Don’t Look Under the Bed” stands the test of time because it is genuinely scary, which makes it perfect for younger kids who have a predisposition to horror. The atmosphere and tone of the movie are really well done. There’s just this overwhelming sense of dread and creepiness throughout. It’s uncanny.

More than its surface-level scares, “Don’t Look Under the Bed” is a really affecting movie emotionally. It’s not just about things that go bump in the night. Instead, the filmmakers use them to talk about very real things like childhood innocence, growing up too fast, and the power of love. It also features an interracial kiss, which was controversial at the time, and I think that’s pretty cool.

“Don’t Look Under the Bed” is one of those rare Disney Channel original movies that really trusted its young audience, and I always appreciated that.

In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.

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In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.