5 to check when menopause symptoms start

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World Menopause Month lands in October, and for many midlife women it arrives with a question they set aside years ago: is hormone therapy worth another look?

For a long time, the answer most women heard was some version of no. That changed last fall, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set out to clear the majority of the black-box warning from hormone therapy’s label, closing a debate among clinicians and researchers that had run for 22 years.

In my practice as a nurse practitioner, I see many women during their perimenopause and menopause phase. Before the FDA change, the topic felt hush hush or taboo for the women who were already on HRT and who had been on for years. Those women always reported feeling incredible and could never imagine not being on HRT. They would try to tell their friends but the FDA warnings that also translated over into standardized medicine placed a large sum of fear in women and that topic. Since the change in the warning, more of them have asked me whether hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could help with hot flashes, poor sleep and everything else midlife has brought them. Most are excited to be able to start this therapy to improve the quality of their life, but some still have that lingering fear since it was wrongfully ingrained in them for so long.

I’m glad women are beginning to ask. My worry is that the decision solved one half of the problem women face. Many start HRT without proper guidance or any baseline labs drawn. These tests are important to start treatment safely and keep their treatment easy to follow. Many are stuck waiting for a referral, the appointment, insurance, which all have to come through prior to starting therapy. I believe every woman starting HRT deserves baseline testing as a routine part of care, both ahead of the first dose and at set points as it goes on.

Data released by the FDA give a sense of the scale: in 2020 the country had around 41 million women who were 45 to 64, and approximately 2 million women from 46 to 65 received hormone therapy prescriptions that year. As more women in that first group take a fresh look at treatment, each new prescription deserves a careful start.

Five tests to get before starting

Before a woman begins HRT, I want five results on file

• blood lipids, meaning cholesterol and triglycerides

• hemoglobin A1c, which reflects longer-term blood sugar

• liver function, since the liver processes many medications

• hormone levels, to give her symptoms some background

• thyroid function, since an underactive or overactive thyroid can produce look-alike symptoms.

Each test adds context to the discussion; patient and provider have about her symptoms, her goals, her medical, and family history. Together, those results give valuable context into her current heart health, metabolism, liver, renal, and thyroid health before treatment begins.

What the numbers do months later

Baseline results matter most once treatment is underway. Some months into treatment, a woman’s clinician can repeat the same panels and set the new values beside the old ones. Any change shows up early, while there is still plenty of room to adjust the dose or the form of treatment. Those comparisons depend on having a baseline done prior to starting treatment.

Easy pointers a woman can do that make tracking records easy is by keeping each set of results in one folder, paper or digital, with the date written on each. That file gives any provider, including a new one, a clear timeline to work from.

What to raise at the appointment

A few requests can help that conversation along:

• Ask which labs your provider wants drawn before you start and what each one checks.

• Ask how soon after starting the tests should be repeated, and put that date on your calendar with reminders.

• Ask which results could change the type or dose of hormone therapy recommended for you.

• If a referral would hold things up, ask whether you can order those labs yourself and bring in the results.

• Ask for your own copy of each report.

Ordering labs directly can shorten waiting times for many women, and those results should then be shared with the person prescribing their treatment.

With World Menopause Month here, women deciding about HRT can work from an updated label. The results from their blood work belong in that shared decision process from the starting dose through every change in her treatment.

About the Author

Kelly Wyman, FNP-C, is a co-founder of TestWell, a direct-to-consumer lab testing platform, and a family nurse practitioner who treats women in perimenopause and menopause. At TestWell, she heads the clinical and consumer-health side of the company and serves as its health and wellness spokesperson. Her focus spans GLP-1 and metabolic testing as well as hormone and women’s health panels, the categories behind most of what TestWell customers order. She specializes in consumer health education, health literacy and patient-directed care, putting lab results into plain language for people managing their own health.

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Kelly Wyman, FNP-C, is a co-founder of TestWell, a direct-to-consumer lab testing platform, and a family nurse practitioner who treats women in perimenopause and menopause. At TestWell, she heads the clinical and consumer-health side of the company and serves as its health and wellness spokesperson. Her focus spans GLP-1 and metabolic testing as well as hormone and women’s health panels, the categories behind most of what TestWell customers order. She specializes in consumer health education, health literacy and patient-directed care, putting lab results into plain language for people managing their own health.