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We periodically raise one question following the announcement of how the state doles out money raised through legalized gambling: Could these “Local Share Account” (LSA) grants have more impact if the dollars went to one or two big projects rather than to many smaller ones?

We raised the issue in a May editorial when the Commonwealth Financing Authority unveiled a round of grants for more than 70 projects in Luzerne County, so we won’t belabor it upon this week’s announcement of another $11.3 million in new grants. But we believe the list of recipients this time (and frankly, every time) poses another point worth pondering about the CFA system: Shouldn’t many of these projects already be adequately and regularly funded through state and local taxes?

We stress that any of the money spent in our county is more than welcome, and that we don’t particularly want taxes increased so that the LSA grants can be spent elsewhere. But consider some of the items being paid for this time: New ambulances, fire station repairs, police departments, emergency services upgrades, bridge replacement, stormwater drainage improvements, street paving, and other infrastructure work.

All are worthy causes. But many seem to be items that should be covered on a regular basis by regular taxes. Put another way, one of the most fundamental reasons to collect taxes at the state and local levels is to maintain public infrastructure and emergency services. If those recurring costs rely too much on LSA or other grants, it may signal that the funding structure is unbalanced, that public services are costing more than regular public revenue (taxes) can cover.

Maybe this is a good way to maintain those services without raising taxes. But maybe it’s a way of masking a problem that could get worse. What happens if, someday, there isn’t enough money raised by the state through legalized gambling to cover all the costs of local road repairs, infrastructure maintenance and emergency services? Is it fair to pay for such projects through a grant program that may or may not help all municipalities equally? Are some cities, boroughs or townships being shortchanged because they lack enough clout with the state, or because they aren’t as savvy as neighbors in nabbing such grants?

As we said, for years our main beef with the current LSA grant system has been the patchwork approach to spending the money. We again quote a 2023 editorial: “Too often it feels like just enough money goes to just enough projects to make everyone glad they got some but unsatisfied at the amounts.” We still think the CFA should consider a “go big” approach, at least for a year or two, to see if the same amount of money could have a more powerful impact spent on a few larger projects rather than a lot of small ones.

But there is another option that could be harder to implement but might prove more equitable: Find a way to distribute the LSA money more evenly among most or all local municipalities. Make at least part of it a recurring revenue source that local officials could annually count on while crafting their budgets — and, in turn, their tax rates.

The LSAs were created in 2004. The system has been modified — wisely, we would argue — several times with an eye on equity. But after 22 years, it seems reasonable to ask: Is it time to take a hard look at how the money is allocated?