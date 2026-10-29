Workers with the Wilkes-Barre Health Department hand out candy to kids during the 2025 trick-or-treat event on Public Square.

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Behold the annual arrival this weekend of ghosts, goblins, ghouls, clowns (good and evil), princesses, superheroes and more. Or, according to various web sources on the most popular costumes Spider-Man, Harley Quinn, Wednesday Addams, Agamemnon and Buddy the Unicorn.

Cries of “trick or treat!” and songs like “The worms crawl in, the worms crawl out” come from faces concealed by masks or makeup, and children of all ages hunt the streets for sweets.

Alas, often these happy memories-in-the-making for kids cross paths with adults who have partied a bit too much, opting unwisely to imbibe and drive. Or an eager youth darts between cars into a street, or fails to see anything on either side because of a mask, or goes on the candy prowl without any reflective clothing or light source, largely invisible in nightfall.

Please, please, treat the annual Halloween safety tips not as mere recommendations, but as a matter of life and death.

Adults should already know the drill, but here are a few of the basics from the various web sources.

• For drivers: be alert for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians. Slow down, because slower saves lives. Remember, children may lack impulse control or simply be unaware of the risks of crossing streets and driveways. If you’re going to drink at a party, have a designated driver. If you see someone visibly impaired, offer a ride or convince them to get a cab or ride-share. If you see a drunk driver, call the police.

• If you’re the host of an adult party: make plans to help those who overindulge. Collect car keys from guests who drink. Provide nonalcoholic options.

• For pedestrians and trick-or-treaters: Create a buddy system so every child is with someone else and everyone gets where they are going safely. Follow the rules of the road, the signs and traffic signals — especially the walk/don’t walk crossing signals. Even if the signals say you can cross, look both ways before starting. Make sure enough adults are available to oversee a group of children. If there are no sidewalks, use the edge of the road and face oncoming traffic so you have more time to react.

• When it comes to costumes: Cloth, wigs, and accessories should be fire-resistant, have reflective tape or built-in reflective pieces for night walking, and provide unobstructed vision while walking. If you have older children going out on their own, know their route plan and agree on a specific time they should be home. Stick to familiar neighborhoods and houses. At night, carry some sort of light visible to motorists.

• For pet owners greeting trick-or-treaters: keep your pet in a secure area before opening the door, keep them away from treats — many popular sweets can be toxic to animals — and use a leash if you take them outside amid the Halloween hubbub. Don’t force them to wear costumes if they make it clear they are uncomfortable, and even if they welcome an outfit, make sure it doesn’t restrict movement, breathing, hearing or vision.

Enjoy all the Halloween options our region offers, but keep it safe.