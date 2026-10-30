🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to local governments that listen to citizens, and to area residents who take an active role in decisions within their municipalities. This week, Plains Township voted to scrap a data center overlay plan, similar to what Bear Creek Township did two weeks ago. To be clear, this vote doesn’t prevent data centers in the township, but it rejects the specific plan up for vote. This is an example of local governments listening to residents. Gathering feedback, continuing to discuss the right option, and being willing to vote down a proposal shows the process works. We applaud communities that actively engage with their local governments.

Coal to the state legislature for being on pace to pass fewer bills than any two-year session since at least 1973-74, according to Spotlight PA. Bipartisan bills are dying at the end of this session because they continue to sit in limbo. State Sen. Marty Flynn said it best: “This isn’t government.” Government requires working together with those across the aisle, especially in the legislature. This is particularly true in Pennsylvania, where the legislature is split, with Democrats controlling the House and Republicans controlling the Senate. Refusing to vote on a bill and letting it die is a dysfunctional way to legislate, and it shields individual legislators from taking a stance on a topic. Hopefully next session, those elected to office will work together and vote on more bills.

Diamonds to County Council for taking a look at amending the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) ordinance to add reporting requirements and consequences if those are not adhered to. If tax breaks are given out, there should be the ability to take them away. Tax breaks are a privilege, and those who are noncompliant should face the risk of having it revoked. “When they come to us to ask for a LERTA, we’re taking it on good faith they’ll do the best they can to create the jobs they’re promising. This is one way we can safeguard against them telling us one thing and doing another,” council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said. As the council explores this amendment further, it will be interesting to see what comes of it.

Coal to secrecy because of sealed documents. On Thursday, a civil lawsuit in county court ended with a confidential settlement. The case involves a Pringle woman who was severely injured after she was struck by an Uber Eats and DoorDash driver on May 21, 2023. The trial was expected to last five to six weeks, but after the settlement, all records were sealed from public view. That includes the initial civil complaint. As a newspaper, we believe as many records as possible should be made public. Obviously, some situations, like protecting minors or sensitive medical details, require keeping records from the public, but this does not seem like one of those instances. Why do two food delivery companies and their driver get to have all court records sealed after a woman was seriously injured? We feel these should be made public.