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Today, we say good riddance to the blistering barrage of misinformation, mudslinging and often meritless muck known as political advertising in 2026. According to multiple reports, the U.S. midterms set a new, depressing record, with candidates and political groups spending about $12 billion on campaigns.

We should all be appalled at the money poured into elections. That $12 billion could have bought a lot of people health insurance, packed a lot of food pantries for struggling low-income families, subsidized many hours of needed day care for working parents, or at least offset (admittedly only a little) the staggering growth of national debt: $2.4 trillion in the last 12 months.

Unless you stuck solely to premium TV streaming, you almost certainly saw more ads than ever before. Even the candidates complained. In the race for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District seat, Republican incumbent Rob Bresnahan and Democratic challenger Paige Cognetti both practically apologized during a televised debate by saying they were sick of the ads themselves.

And while local campaigns sunk pretty low in their messaging, none (fortunately) seemed to dive to the depths of bigger campaigns. In Pennsylvania’s governor’s race, Republican challenger Stacy Garrity (or some entity backing her) decided AI-generated video of incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro was somehow suitable, rather than sticking to the real-world opponent.

Yet if TV, radio and online ads were all we had to endure, maybe we could adjust — literally, by changing the channel/input, muting the sound, or otherwise avoiding much of it. But a lot of that money went into direct mailings, stuffing flyers into mailboxes and through slots every single day for weeks.

In the age of instant everything online, it’s hard to believe physically mailed flyers work, yet plenty of sources insist they still do. Direct mail, some experts say, can be highly targeted to registered voters from specific parties and to issues those voters may consider top concerns. Mailed flyers can also be sent at the right time for better impact. In theory, a flyer has a longer lifespan than other ad types, potentially sitting on a table as a reminder about the candidates and issues.

Yet surely there is an overload point, where people get so tired of seeing two flyers every day per race — or even per candidate — that they all end up in the recycling bin without so much as a glance.

Or at least, we hope they end up being recycled. Maybe that should be a campaign promise from an out-of-the-box candidate in the next big election cycle: For every (put number here) flyers they send out, they will plant a tree, or make a donation to cover municipal recycling costs. Or they could surprise everyone by going door to door not to drop off a flyer, but to pick up the ones piling like autumn leaves in your house over the past few weeks.

That’s a campaign we might actually enjoy.