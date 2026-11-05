🔊 Listen to this

To all those who won in Tuesday’s “Blue wave,” either by surviving incumbency or ousting an incumbent, we ask —even beg —you to see this as opportunity, not mandate.

We firmly believe the overwhelming majority of local voters are extremely weary of the theatrics, the hard-party-line posturing, the exaggerated successes and overstated shortcomings, and the new lows our political debate has reached in spewing ad hominem attacks against those who dare to disagree or displease.

Regardless of party, we hope that once sworn in you will loudly condemn violence and crudeness in politics. We dearly desire to see claims of voter fraud muted unless there is overwhelming proof (the Luzerne County election, so far, appears to be a stellar example of how to get things right). We want gracious concession and humble success. We yearn for the smooth transition of power our democracy both creates and demands.

We have several area Democrats rising to high office for the first time, and several sitting Republicans who staved off (in some cases, easily) the surge that swept many incumbents out. Either way, please don’t mope or gloat. Just make things better.

Outgoing Republicans need not look for some magic way to reverse the party’s sudden losses. The GOP made the same mistakes that the Dems did the last time they took full power in Washington: Military missteps, economic disconnect and overreach. We did not need “One Big Beautiful Bill,” or to “Build Back Better.” We do not need another grand plan. We need competence, cooperation and civil disagreement.

We did not and do not need lawmakers in Harrisburg or Washington, D.C., who timidly back anything the governor or president proposes. We need legislators who temper the executive’s worst instincts, who know they are a separate but equal branch of government, who advise and consent (or dissent) rather than rubber stamp a yes vote or knee-jerk a no.

We hope to see people like outgoing U.S. Rep Rob Bresnahan continue to do what’s best for his constituents for the remainder of his term while helping his replacement, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, transition into his post. We want to see winners like Cognetti welcome such advice, shake hands and, once sworn in, work across the aisle on things that matter most to all voters.

Please don’t launch countless probes and hearings unless they bear the true imprint of bipartisan inquiry. Don’t clamor for impeachment(s) that lack enough support to succeed. We’ve lived through that approach for far too long. We want people in office who do not yield to the extreme minorities in their party, who look to stay in office through hard work and good service rather than by pandering and gerrymandering.

Focus on the basics. Get budgets done on time by compromising if necessary, not by bulldozing the opposition or playing brinkmanship through unforced government shutdowns. At the federal level, find real and workable steps to curtail the current explosion in new national debt. Stop relying on culture wars to gin up support. Instead, earn it the old fashioned way.

Propose, debate and legislate effectively.