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The 2026 midterm elections were a political shellacking for Republicans, costing them control of Congress. Yet they may prove to be the best thing that has happened to the modern Republican Party.

For years, Republicans treated President Donald Trump as indispensable: Crossing him, they feared, meant political death, and winning without him was impossible. The results challenge that assumption. Trump’s endorsement could not rescue candidates who lacked broader appeal. Republicans now have a chance to confront a reality they had avoided: A political movement built around one man may be holding the party back.

Texas offered the clearest lesson. Trump and his allies helped push longtime Sen. John Cornyn aside in favor of Ken Paxton, whose legal and ethical controversies made him a difficult general-election candidate. Democrat James Talarico won the seat, giving Democrats a Senate victory in a state Republicans had long considered safely theirs. Paxton’s defeat was not simply a judgment on one candidate. It exposed the risk of treating Trump’s preference as an obligation, even when it conflicts with a party’s own political judgment. The illusion that Trump’s choices are electorally infallible died on Election Day.

South Carolina offered another warning. After Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death, Trump backed Graham’s sister, Darline, to succeed him. The gesture may have been personal and gracious. But a Senate campaign requires more than a famous name and a presidential endorsement. Voters rejected the assumption that Trump’s seal of approval could override questions of experience and readiness. In a deeply Republican state, that should give party leaders pause.

Republicans have lost control of both chambers, but the next two years offer time to decide who they are and what they stand for. The central question is no longer whether the party remains loyal to Trump. It is whether Trumpism, as a personal political project, represents the party’s future or whether Republicans can recover a broader conservative vision under new leadership. The results suggest that allegiance to Trump was not enough to win these races.

Democrats deserve credit for recruiting credible candidates and contesting difficult races. But their victories should not be mistaken for a sweeping endorsement of every Democratic policy. Many voters were expressing opposition to Trump, his conduct and his administration’s choices. Democrats would be wise to remember that rejecting one party does not automatically confer a lasting mandate on the other.

Voters may have been moved by costs, tariffs, the war with Iran, political exhaustion or concerns about self-dealing. The precise mix will be debated. The larger message is plain: Republicans cannot build a durable majority by organizing around one man’s approval.

The party must restore principle, independent judgment and the courage to tell its own leaders when they are wrong. These midterms were painful. They also offer Republicans a rare opening: to rebuild a party that can win on ideas, character and service, not merely on loyalty to Trump. It begins by listening to voters and respecting dissent within the party.

©2026 The Baltimore Sun. Visit at baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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©2026 The Baltimore Sun. Visit at baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.