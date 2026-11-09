It is about the power of an unselfish kind of love

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On The Fisherwoman’s wedding day, the priest asks if she brought the ceremonial collar.

“Oh, we won’t be needing that,” she says, brushing off the strictly-observed tradition as if it were nothing more than a suggestion.

Her husband-to-be, a tall, sturdy man made entirely of wicker, doesn’t argue with this.

And thus, they are married. No chains needed.

“Wicker,” written and directed by Alex Huston Fische and Eleanor Wilson, based on 2008 short story “The Wicker Husband” by Ursula Wills, is a fantasy, but not because it’s about Olivia Coleman falling in love with a man made of woven branches, played with quiet warmth by Alexander Skarsgård.

It’s a fantasy because it’s about an ideal partnership, one based on respect and trust, which upends the lives of every couple in the village, forcing them to reevaluate the archaic traditions they’ve built their lives on.

Told with both cautionary optimism and unexpected sorrow, and anchored by top notch performances and killer special effects makeup, “Wicker” is a fable about the difference between owning someone and loving them, and explores whether a truly modern marriage based on love, partnership, and equal labor, is even possible.

The plot

Olivia Coleman is a solitary Fisherwoman living on the outskirts of an close knit, yet isolated village, whose cultural practices have created a community that revolves around superstition and binary gender roles.

There’s the concept of the ceremonial collar, for one thing, which the groom locks around his bride’s neck in a sequence deliberately shown to be awkward and uncomfortable. The men are all named after their occupations, like Tailor, Bottlewasher, Baker, etc, but the women are, in the spirit of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” mere extensions of their husbands and thus named Baker’s Wife, Tailor’s Wife, and so on.

The Fisherwoman is the exception, seemingly the only unmarried woman who lives by her own means, and supports herself. Because she bucks cultural norms, smells constantly of brine, and is generally unkempt in appearance, The Fisherwoman usually finds herself the butt of jokes, though she still treats everyone with kindness.

But things change when The Fisherwoman attends the wedding of The Tailor’s Wife sister and is roped into a ritual were unmarried women shake small baskets containing eggs to determine who will next walk down the aisle. To everyone’s shock, The Fisherwoman is chosen and the women of the village take this as an omen.

Rather than wait around for a man to propose to her, The Fisherwoman takes it upon herself to ask the Basket Weaver (Peter Dinklage) to make her a husband. He accepts the challenge and tells her to meet him at the chapel in a month.

The Wicker Husband is tall and strong, yet quiet and gentle, kind of like an emotionally regulated Beast from “Beauty and the Beast.” He’s free from the conservative indoctrination infected everyone else in the village.

After an eventful wedding night, The Wicker Husband offers to fix The Fisherwoman’s bed. He fixes a lot of things around the house, actually, and quickly becomes more than a husband — he becomes her partner.

Everyone else is deeply unsettled by their relationship, with most of the wives openly jealous of how The Wicker Husband cares for The Fisherwoman. Especially the Tailor’s Wife (Elizabeth Debicki), whose jealously is masked by cold, calculated cruelty.

It isn’t long before life in the village begins to unravel, and the small minded villagers get a taste of their own medicine.

My take

The marketing for “Wicker” plays up an eroticism that is present in the film, but isn’t nearly as front and center as the poster of Olivia Colemans’ hands sensually tracing the woven lines of The Wicker Husband’s bare torso would have you believe. Nor is it as passionate as what’s depicted on another poster — Alexander Skarsgård with his arms around Olivia Coleman, dress billowing around her like they’re on the cover of a late 90s romance novel.

As a fable, “Wicker” is more interested in its social commentary and moral messaging than in what its central relationship does in the bedroom.

It is a film that feels like the light from a fire on a cold night that fills you with warmth, instead of burning you alive. There is a tenderness to “Wicker” that makes you believe in a romantic love you don’t have to sacrifice your own identity for.

“Wicker” is also a movie for the monster lover girlies who cry when The Beast transforms back into a human man at the end of “Beauty and the Beast.” The Wicker Husband does not have to look human to possess more humanity that the judgmental, small-minded human-looking monsters that inhabit the village.

In this way, The Wicker Husband has much in common with Guillermo del Toro’s sympathetic outsiders like The Amphibian Man. For so long, monstrosity was found in the body, like in “Frankenstein.” Now, more often than not, monstrosity comes from within.

The film succeeds in part because of the performances by Olivia Coleman and Alexander Skarsgård.

As usual, Coleman is just as charming and as she is devastating, playing a woman that lives fine on her own, but secretly yearns for companionship. Coleman understands this duality, capturing both The Fisherwoman’s heart and her deepest insecurities.

In this role, Coleman has an air of not caring what others things, of not being self-conscious about the rags she’s wearing or the dirt on her face. She radiates confidence and it’s easy to see why The Wicker Husband is so captivated by her.

Speaking of which, Skarsgård is fantastic. The slow, labored, somewhat difficult cadence, he applies to his voice is the perfect touch for a man learning to talk for the first time and whose vocal chords are made of wood.

Skarsgård, who made a name for himself playing Eric Northman,the viking-warrior vampire in HBO’s ‘True Blood,”often chooses interesting, slightly off-kilter roles and “Wicker” is so exception.

He has the same kind of openness Coleman does. He’s at ease in his body, his sexuality, never self conscious or prideful about it. Skarsgård is precise in his physicality, and there’s a gentleness to his movements, despite his height and size, which could not intimidating. But Skarsgård subverts this, and instead creates a character whose softness is his strength.

His performance is aided greatly by the make up effects that cover his entire body. They are effective, freakishly real looking and textured, but also somehow never hinder his ability to emote, especially around his eyes.

“Wicker” is a delightful fable about the power of being kind and respectful, and how people are not just born with those qualities. They are learned, by the people around us, and the society we live it.

And maybe we don’t have to do away with the institution of marriage all together. Maybe we can tear it down to build it back better.

In the wise words of Olivia Rodrigo, “Honest love is a cage that makes you feel free.”

In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.

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