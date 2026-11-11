🔊 Listen to this

On Sunday, after the Veterans Day Parade from Kingston to Wilkes-Barre ended with the last vehicle passing the review stand on Public Square, you might have gone to grab a bite to eat. Let’s say you opted for Ollie’s in Edwardsville and found it (or other open restaurants) a bit more crowded than usual. You may have had the opportunity to hold the door for a vet in full dress uniform. And if you were sincere in your respect for service, you may have responded to his “thank you” with “no, Thank you.”

Maybe you attended a religious ceremony over the weekend that began with a few veterans accompanying a flag down the aisle. At the end of the rite, the person officiating might have asked all veterans to stand for a round of applause. Most of them probably showed little outward evidence of past service — a patch on jacket, a vet hat — but one or two may have donned medal-laden dress browns or blues, reminiscent of old war movies you’ve seen on TV. The difference: They are not actors; they are real people sporting the garb they earned for risking life and future for us.

We hope you found the time to attend Sunday’s parade, to stand along Market Street, or on the bridge, or around the square. You watched the mix of bands, mummers, Scout troops, service organizations, emergency vehicles, politicians, and most importantly military members — active and veteran — march by. You likely waved a small American flag at them, or better yet, encouraged a young child to wave a flag and thus imparted a small sense of appreciation.

And if you attended the parade, you could have unwittingly spotted, or stood next to Jane Kibunja, visiting from Papillion, Nebraska. She told a Times Leader reporter how personal the annual commemoration is. Her son served nine and a half years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including a stint in Japan.

“I know people think it’s easy, but it’s easy for us who are here. For them, they go there. They don’t know where they’re going, they don’t know the language.” Some give their lives, she added.

“When I see a veteran, I’m happy to see them, and I’m very thankful.”

There are many people in public office who say they are serving the public, and often they are, in their way. There are some elected officials, pundits and “influencers” who insist they are saving our democracy, our very nation, from those who disagree with their positions.

But only a small minority of Americans — less that 0.5% — actually volunteer to do job of saving the country by enlisting in a military branch. Only about 4.5% of us are veterans who served at some past point. The numbers alone should make everyone else boundlessly grateful: Of nearly 350 million Americans, fewer than 16 million are veterans, and about 1.3 million are on active duty.

Today is Veterans Day. Hold the door for them, pray for them, pick up their tab at a restaurant.

Thank them.

Then do it again every chance you get for another 364 days.