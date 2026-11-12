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You could get swept up by how old walls seemed to have fallen. The group inside Temple Israel Sunday afternoon had religious differences but exhibited none. Rabbi Roger Lerner acknowledged the diversity by looking around and giving a slight nod to everyone he greeted: “Rabbi, Rabbi, Rabbi, Rabbi, Father, Father, Sister, Brother, Your Honor …”

The Rev. Tim Alleman of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offered a bit of wonder at the variety. “This is amazing!” He pointed out how easy it is to take such a gathering for granted in our area. Here, leaders of different faiths meet, break bread and organize events without a hint of opposing views. “You’d think it’s like this everywhere,” he said, “but it’s not.”

Sure, it was partly because they all understand that there is the common bond of Faith, with a capital F, even if they practice specific faiths differently. And sure, we are blessed with many spiritual leaders who easily cross the threshold of another’s house of worship, or meet comfortably in secular space.

But the real reason — the powerful reason — so many people from so many diverse backgrounds packed the temple to nearly standing-room-only status was a woman who had once switched faiths but always held onto a belief in people and the importance of helping others.

They were there to remember Gerri Kaplan,

Gerri Kaplan was the force of good most area residents likely never saw. She epitomized the notion of a “community pillar” by standing up for all the things that make us better, without standing out. You might suspect she was overshadowed in public by her husband, Rabbi Larry Kaplan, a man of effortless religious recall equally quick with a joke or an insight on how a religion’s past can inform a modern moment. But to hear the numerous testimonials offered in memory upon her death, you’d have an idea of just how far-reaching her work was, how bottomless her kindness.

Larry and Gerri Kaplan had opened their home to well over 100 foster children, adopting some as part of their own family of 13. Speakers recalled her endless hours in the kitchen, her refusal to turn away those in need, her ability to engage students as principal at the Temple Israel Religious School and Midrasha Hebrew School, and so much more. Two of her daughters read tearful tributes.

“When she fixed her mind on doing something, you had better get out of the way,” said Johanna Gelb, president of Temple Israel.

“She lived her life with spiritual integrity,” Sister Carol Rittner of Misericordia University offered.

“The first time I met her, I knew she was someone special,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown observed.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan opened his own comments with a joke about a husband and wife who had planned to attend a Super Bowl game, buying tickets at the 50-yard line, only to have her pass away unexpectedly. As the widower sat next to the empty seat, he recounted his loss to a nearby fan, who asked: “Couldn’t you get anyone else to come with you?” “No,” he replied, “they’re all at her funeral.”

Under the weight of this personal loss, he stressed a Jewish prayer many say at the start of each day that includes “Thank you, God, for giving us the capacity to see.” He spoke of the many ways we “see.” And he finished by noting his wife’s corneas were accepted for donation. Because of her, two other people could get the capacity to see.

A quintessential final legacy for a woman who spent decades helping us see how unleashing our own better angels makes a better world.