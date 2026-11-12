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In what seems like 100 years ago, when I first taught introductory economics to college sophomores, I would try to dispel their perception that the federal budget was just like a family budget. Like most other economics professors at the time, I explained that because the government has an unlimited ability to borrow, annual deficits don’t matter, so balancing federal spending with federal revenue every year wasn’t important. Perhaps my students and millions of other Americans listened all too well. Deficit spending does matter, and in excess, can cause problems.

In France, years of excessive government spending that exceeded annual revenue from taxes, duties and other sources, has left the country with a deficit that is a high percentage of its gross domestic product (GDP). This fact alone is not, in and of itself, immediately problematic. There are many countries whose deficits, as measured as a percentage of GDP, are high, including the U.S. The problem that France faces is that its low economic growth rate compounds its debt issues.

Like all other countries, France finances its debt by borrowing through the issuance of bonds. While interest rates were low, as has been the case in the past few years, France could pay off its annual creditors out of current revenue. However, due to international inflation, bond rates have recently risen sharply. As a result, when France’s low-interest-rate bonds mature, it must finance its deficit with the purchase of new bonds at a much higher interest rate. These higher interest payments add significantly to the French budget and cumulatively raise its annual deficit.

In some countries, the annual deficit can at least be partially met by increased tax revenue generated by productivity growth. France, however, has one of the lowest economic growth rates of any developed country, shrinking by 0.1% last quarter. One consequence of this predicament is that France now operates close to its financial limit, where additional taxes actually reduce government revenue. This is because heavily taxed French citizens see little sense in working longer or harder if their additional income is taxed away. As a result, France has seen little growth in tax revenue while government expenses have continued to expand.

French citizens have not been shy about making their requests for more, not less, government spending. The recent demonstrations in France demanding greater expenditures on education are a case in point. At the same time, there are hardly any public officials demanding that France make even a nominal effort to balance the budget.

What about the U.S.? America’s government spending as a percent of GDP is in the mid-range of developed countries according to the International Monetary Fund. It is lower than Japan, but higher than Australia. If the U.S. economic growth rate, which was about 3.4% last summer, continues, we may be able to avoid France’s predicament. But this past fiscal year our federal debt grew to over 100% of GDP, a level not reached since the end of World War II. When federal spending increases and tax revenue does not keep pace, as has been the case through several administrations, and is certainly true now, the probability of achieving a dubious “French Connection” cannot be ignored. Worse, few in Washington, or elsewhere, seem to worry about the growing debt load. Hardly any of the candidates during our recent midterm campaigns talked about the dangers of a growing U.S. deficit.

Putting our own individual economic household in order is not an easy task. Overall, Americans carry more personal debt than their European counterparts, and in the U.S., 4.8% of borrowers are delinquent. Just like in France, U.S. households have discovered that increasing interest rates are deleterious to those who owe money. Including credit card debt, which is now about $6,610 per household, the average non-mortgage debt load for an American family is about $17,000. Just as with France, U.S. households are finding out that as interest rates rise, the cost of carrying debt increases.

So, is the federal budget like that of a family? Probably more so than most would like to admit. While living beyond your means works for a while, the cost of doing so can add up quickly in Paris, in Washington and in your own home.

Michael A. MacDowell is president emeritus of Misericordia University and a director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Foundation Inc.

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Michael A. MacDowell is president emeritus of Misericordia University and a director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Foundation Inc.