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Diamond to the Luzerne County Historical Society for announcing a $6 million plan to turn St. Cecilia’s Church into a history museum. There are too many closed churches in the valley, and too many vacant old buildings with beautiful architecture that show the history of the area. What better way to show off about 260,000 historical pieces that highlight Luzerne County than a historical building that was formerly a church? The building is more than a century old and that deserves to be celebrated and repurposed, not left vacant to slowly fall apart. With a $6 million plan, we are eager to see what the historical society’s plans turn into.

Coal to the four-year wait Nanticoke has endured for reliable emergency radio coverage. The county activated its roughly $25 million digital 911 radio system in November 2022. Motorola Solutions was contractually bound to deliver 95% coverage, 95% of the time. Yet Fire Chief Mark Boncal says his firefighters still get no digital reception inside most of the city’s commercial buildings. They have to switch to an analog channel the 911 center can’t monitor, so the incident commander outside relays their traffic to 911. Some outdoor areas lose signal too. Temporary equipment on a Honey Pot cell tower helped a great deal, but it came down when no agreement could be reached with the tower’s owner. “We make it work,” Boncal said, “but we shouldn’t have to go through hoops to do this.” Four years is long enough. Residents and the firefighters who protect them deserve a firm date for the fix, not just word that negotiations with Motorola continue.

Diamonds to everyone across Luzerne County who made Veterans Day more than a single day this year. Sunday’s 81st annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade crossed the Market Street Bridge to Public Square, led by outstanding veteran Gabriel Metric, a 96-year-old Air Force veteran. On Tuesday, county Veterans Affairs Director Oscar Flores thanked patients at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, telling them, “Your service didn’t end when you took off the uniform.” Wilkes University held its own ceremony. On Veterans Day itself, Wilkes-Barre dedicated a new memorial at Parsons Park, built with the Parsons Lions Club on a former run-down ball field. Luzerne County Community College awarded its Veterans Day Scholarship to nursing student and Pennsylvania National Guard member Cali Rudd of Nescopeck. And these are just a few examples of the events that took place. Thank you to everyone who organized, marched, sang, spoke or simply showed up, and most of all to the veterans themselves.

Coal to the staffing crisis which is impacting Luzerne County public safety and legal offices. District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told County Council his office has 14 attorney vacancies, including 10 assistant DAs, two division chiefs, a deputy and the first assistant. Entry pay for a full-time assistant DA is $62,000, while new lawyers can start at around $175,000 elsewhere, Sanguedolce said. The public defender’s office has attorney vacancies too. Meanwhile, the county 911 center is holding job fairs to fill 24 telecommunicator openings. Its October report lists 35 full-time telecommunicators, and the center warns that mandatory overtime may be required. Being understaffed to this extent can only work for so long. Burnout can lead to people leaving positions which only compounds the issue of being understaffed. We encourage council to look at the 2027 budget and the pay rates these positions are receiving compared to other counties in Pennsylvania. And anyone interested in the 911 dispatch jobs, we encourage you to check out the job fair in Hanover Township this Sunday.