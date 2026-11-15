🔊 Listen to this

We’ve long chronicled the challenges and triumphs of those who struggle with mental or physical issues, young and old, born with hurdles to overcome or developing them through accidents or old age.

When the since-closed White Haven Center came under scrutiny for state cost-cutting reasons in 2001, family members of residents in the facility told us why they wanted what it offered: a home for those grappling with severe intellectual disabilities. One mother lamented her daughter’s frequent seizures and inability to recognize danger, requiring 24-hour-a-day care. A sister spoke of how her brother was cared for at home until he got too big to handle in bursts of violence. “My brother’s strong, but he has the mind of a 3-year-old.”

We chronicled the nearly three months of work behind a Hazleton Christmas show starring clients at United Rehabilitation Services (also closed), a place that helped people with a wide range of mental health and learning problems. One young man who spent much of his time in silence got to tell a few jokes during rehearsal, asking, “Where do elves hide their money?” And answering, “In snow banks.” After a successful stand-up shtick, he grinned and boasted, “My brain’s working!”

In 2024, we offered the story of a man who visited his wife in a Wilkes-Barre nursing and rehabilitation facility a week before Christmas. He donned a red suit and white beard, got a gentle peck on the lips from his spouse of more than five decades, who struggled with diminished memory, prompting a daughter to start singing, “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus.” Then “Santa” pushed his wife in a wheelchair through the halls of the center, followed by family, friends and staff, stopping at doorways while singing carols. “There’s not a dry eye,” an administrator said after witnessing the moment.

We’ve documented the many smiles of students with disabilities and life-skills students: At the annual Luzerne Intermediate Unit Field Day in Wyoming Valley West School District stadium, participating in sports with general-education classmates at a Hanover Area School District baseball field, and at a dance in a Northwest Area School District gym. We’ve written about Wyoming Valley Montessori School students singing to, and talking with, disabled veterans at the VA Medical Center in Plains Township.

The list is long and varied, the central themes the same: People at all stages of life can face tough challenges from many causes, but they are often not alone, benefiting from the love of others and the support of friends, families, and professional caregivers. They do not deserve neglect or ridicule.

Yet there are times when pundits, politicians and late-night talk show hosts decide they do, at least if they are public figures. The insults and denigration may come during political campaigns, as we saw from some Republicans targeting Joe Biden in the last presidential election. Or they come when a person’s struggles are visible in public appearances, as has happened recently with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Yes, they are public figures and thus “fair game.” Yes, they (or those around them) may create the issue by insisting on staying in public office too long. But there are times when the jibes and barbs stop being about politics or the politician, becoming potential insults to an entire population that deals with mental or physical decline.

At some point, those milking the failures for laughs should realize it’s simply time to stop.