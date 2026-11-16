3 films to watch

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f you’ve been reading this column for a while, you probably already know what time of year it is.

I’m not talking about Christmas, although, in the interest of transparency, I did already break out my gingerbread pj’s.

And no, I’m not ashamed to admit that.

It is November, which means, before I move on to holiday-themed movie watches, I will be immersing myself in the dark, intoxicating world of film noir.

I did write briefly about the history of film noir for a column last year, but as a refresher, here is how James Naremore, in his book “Film Noir: A Very Short Introduction,” described the distinct style or genre or movement (film historians still argue over what exactly to call it).

“It’s usually associated with narrative, stylistic, and design qualities of black-and-white Hollywood pictures from the 1940s and 1950s: drifters attracted to sexy women, private eyes hired by femme fatales, criminal heists, corrupt police, young lovers on the run, flashbacks, offscreen narration, shadowy interiors, dark rainy streets, diners, swanky nightclubs, snap-brim hats, cigarettes, hard liquor, snub-nose revolvers, and hard-boiled dialog,” Naremore writes.

Noirvember was first coined in 2010 by film historian and critic Marya E. Gates when she invited other movie lovers to join her in watching noir classics throughout the month.

For the last couple of years, I’ve used this time to knock a few must-sees off my watchlist, especially classics of the genre I know are important to film history as a whole.

In this week’s column, I want to share with you some recommendations so you too can explore the shadowy underworld of seedy gin joints, hard-boiled detectives, and dangerous femme fatales.

Detour (1945)

This is the latest noir I watched, and it’s been on my list for quite a while. It’s also in the public domain, so it’s likely the most accessible film on this list.

In the movie, down-on-his-luck former nightclub pianist Al Roberts (Tom Neal) stops at a roadside diner and is distressed when another customer puts a specific song on the jukebox, as it reminds him of his failed relationship with singer Sue Harvey (Claudia Drake).

As with most film noirs, Al, through a cynical voice-over, takes us on a trip back in time to explain why that song bothers him so much. His troubles start after Sue leaves to pursue her dreams of acting in the movies. Al quickly follows her but doesn’t have enough money for a bus ticket, so he hitchhikes his way across the country, from New York to California.

Eventually, he’s picked up by the slimy gambler Charles Haskell Jr. (Edmund Howard), who dies shortly after, under circumstances that may or may not be Al’s fault.

Convinced he’ll end up in jail for murder, Al assumes Haskell’s identity and crosses into California. There, he picks up his own hitchhiker, the drifter Vera, who actually knew the real Haskell, and starts blackmailing Al into helping her sell off his car for cash.

The film is a low-budget B movie shot in just 14 days and released by Producers Releasing Corp. This studio, and others like it, often referred to as Poverty Row film studios, produced movies with far less money and resources than Hollywood heavyweights like Warner Bros., MGM, and Columbia.

Because of its low production value, “Detour” is a testament to the filmmaker’s artistry. Gritty, brutal, and rough around the edges, “Detour” is a film that, like Criterion Collection says, “perhaps more than any other, epitomizes the dark fatalism at the heart of film noir.”

Notorious (1946)

This is one of my favorite Alfred Hitchcock films, mostly because it stars the love of my life, Cary Grant.

In this noir romance, Grant plays T.R. Devlin, a stoic government agent, who recruits socialite Alicia Huberman to spy for the U.S. Since her father was recently convicted for being a Nazi conspirator, this provides Alicia with an opportunity to cleanse herself of his wrongdoing.

However, her dangerous mission of seducing Nazi industrialist Alexander Sebastian (Claude Rains) is quickly complicated by Devlin, whom she falls deeply in love with.

As explained by one of my favorite film critics, Angelica Jade Bastien, Alicia is a much more complicated kind of female character than noir usually offers. On one extreme, there’s the ruthless femme fatale, and on the other is the “good natured angel, positioned to remind us of societal expectations.”

Grant, like in his first outing with Hitchcock, “Suspicion,” where he plays a suspected murderous husband, is playing against type in “Notorious.” It’s truly a delight to see the usually charming and energetic Grant as a reserved and cold government agent.

Filled with tension and longing, my favorite part in this movie has to be the nearly three-minute kiss between Grant and Bergman that Hitchcock managed to get past the censors by having it technically broken up by lines of dialogue.

As Bastien writes, “Notorious” “offers an education in the erotic landscape of the psyche, what happens when the mask you’re forced to wear — as a dazzling spy, a grim-faced secret agent, a war criminal whose ability to trust guarantees your undoing — doesn’t match your insides.”

Sorry, Wrong Number (1948)

Barbara Stanwyck is probably my favorite Golden Age starlet, so it felt right to include one of her movies on this list. But instead of talking about the obvious one — “Double Indemnity” — I want to highlight another one of her Academy Award-nominated performances.

In “Sorry, Wrong Number,” based on the 1943 radio play of the same name, Stanwyck plays Leona Stevenson, the spoiled, bedridden daughter of a wealthy businessman. One night, while the servants are gone and she is all alone in her apartment that overlooks the Manhattan skyline, Leona places a phone call to her husband, Henry (Burt Lancaster).

However, because of a crossed telephone connection, she ends up overhearing two men planning a murder.

Leona then recalls her past and begins to unravel strange events in her own life that may or may not have something to do with the mysterious voices she heard on the phone.

This movie is downright scary, and I love it. It’s so eerie and dark and suspenseful. Stanwyck’s performance is such a tour de force as she becomes more hysterical and desperate as the hour of the planned murder ticks closer and closer.

I was on the edge of my seat the entire time watching this. It seems to be a precursor to slashers like “When a Stranger Calls” and “Black Christmas.”

If you’re a horror fan, “Sorry, Wrong Number” might be the noir for you.

In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.

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In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.