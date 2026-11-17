🔊 Listen to this

The Senate has advanced a permitting reform bill. But its future in the House remains murky. It would be a mistake, however, for lawmakers to miss the opportunity to slash the forests of red tape that delay and drive up costs for energy, housing and transportation projects.

Late Monday, the upper chamber moved forward the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. The vote was 73-25, with more than half the Senate’s Democrats — including Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada — supporting the legislation.

The bill removes obstacles that stand in the way of so many federal projects. It would relax some permitting rules and streamline environmental reviews, which can take years to complete and often result in lengthy legal battles. Among the reforms is a measure that limits duplicative regulatory approvals from two or more agencies. The bill sets deadlines to shorten project approval times while addressing concerns about data centers.

Without changes, paralysis is the default setting. “Not because we lack the construction workers or the engineering expertise, or even readily drawn-up plans,” Alan Cole wrote on Full Stack Economics, “but because there are legal and political structures that stop (things) from happening through procedural delays.” A typical pipeline now takes up to a decade to build out.

The legislation includes many compromises hammered out over months. It has drawn Democratic support because it eases the way for green energy projects. It has the support of Republicans, who approve of thinning the regulatory thicket. Both industry and environment groups are behind the plan.

The legislation “is a critical step toward modernizing our outdated permitting process and getting ready-to-build clean energy projects moving,” Frank Macchiarola of the American Clean Power Association said in a statement. “With energy demand climbing and families increasingly concerned about energy affordability, (the bill) is how we power more homes and bring costs down.”

Yet many House Democrats appear to be intent on sabotaging the bill, complaining that, among other things, it would ease the way for many traditional energy projects. Rather than approve bipartisan legislation, they would rather pass a “party-line” measure next year that better reflects their green priorities.

Yet what are the chances that President Donald Trump would sign a Green New Deal blowout or that it would get through the Senate? Yes, there is likely something for everyone to oppose in the current legislation. But it’s also the best chance to move forward on an issue that Democrats emphasized during the midterms. Or were concerns about “affordability” just a ruse meant to dupe voters?

The House should pass permitting reform before the holiday recess.

©2026 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

©2026 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.