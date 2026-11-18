Sgt. Abraham Rubalcava, at right, was the local coordinator of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, assisted by Cpl. Gabriel Reaid, left, in 2025.

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We absolutely do not want to diminish the many charitable drives aimed at assuring those in need have enough food, clothing and gifts for the remainder of the year. On the contrary, please take this as a push for everyone to pitch in as much as they can as often as possible.

If your place of work, your house of worship, your school, your preferred charity or another organization conducts a donation drive, drop bills in the kettle, non-perishable food in the bins, coats in the cardboard boxes and toys in whatever collection container that’s been put out.

But we have to admit one of our favorites is the Marine Corps Toys For Tots campaign. Part of the allure comes from seeing these people in their dress blues gathering everything from rattles to stuffed rabbits, building blocks to board games, action figures to educational activities masquerading as entertainment.

The contrast can be striking: They may look ready and capable of serious and effective physical response to any threat, then reveal a smile and voice unexpectedly welcoming.

Take Sgt. Abraham Rubalcava when he stood in the hallway between gates and seats at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre accepting toys as participants entered last December’s Toys for Tots Open Skate event: Donate a toy, skate for free.

“I’ve had the opportunity to give thousands of toys to hundreds of children, and parents and grandparents,” he beamed with a grin. “It’s really awesome to see the smiles. Every child deserves a toy.”

The NCO readily agreed to offer his own childhood favorite. Go ahead, guess. GI Joe? Little Green Army Men? Radio-controlled battle tanks? Model warships and fighter jets? Kid-size camo outfit complete with working canteen?

Nope, it was Woody, the cowboy from “Toy Story.”

The men and women of “Semper Fi” have teamed with — or just inspired — some unlikely partners in efforts to nab more free presents for the underprivileged. In 2022, one December Tuesday, you could stroll across Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and hear Polka Bandski playing Christmas songs to lure people into donating to the campaign.

In 2017 as the St. Michael the Archangel Rosary Makers recounted years stringing rosaries, they noted many went to the military. Millie Krokos recalled one time they took donations to a Toys for Tots collection and told the Marines “we were from the rosary group.” Krokos described a big, strapping fellow who “reached into his shirt and showed us he had one around his neck.”

So yes, while we encourage you to donate what you can where you can (as often as you can), if you’ve never had the experience, consider dropping an item off at a Toys for Tots collection. At Wednesday’s meeting, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority announced this year’s Open Skate will be held Dec. 8. Or just go online at secure.toysfortots.org and make a monetary contribution. That should be as rewarding, but may not be as much fun as giving in person.

The earlier the better, though also better late than never. We offer a quote from longtime feature reporter Mary Therese Biebel years ago when she called on the final day of a toy drive to see if a carload of toys collected by TL employees could still be accepted. A Marine on the other end of the line gave a terse reply.

“Hurry, Ma’am. Hurry.”

Good advice anytime you are considering support of a worthy charity.