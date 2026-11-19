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If you’re a woman of a certain age, your text chains have likely been burning up with the Saturday Night Live sketch “Sister.” It’s a searingly, hilariously accurate portrayal of the eldercare crisis in the US, the women who shoulder that burden — and the men who stand by and watch.

In it, comedian John Mulaney crows about a brilliant solution to his eldercare problem: Sister.

“Sister is a live-in, 24/7 eldercare provider that is completely free, and also your sister. Now I don’t have to worry about dad getting the care and attention he needs because my sister will do it. And I can get back to my life, and the stuff I like to do,” he says.

The sketch is pitch perfect. (The only thing missing is a sandwich-generation scene where “Sister” also has to simultaneously manage a teen crisis.) By Tuesday, it had racked up more than 4 million views on YouTube and inspired countless conversations on social media. It’s resonated so widely because it hits on a nearly universal experience in the US: the daunting task of caring for an aging parent with hardly any structural support.

Long-term care lives largely outside of the healthcare system. Medicare doesn’t typically pay for such care, and few Americans buy separate insurance to cover it. (Long-term care insurance is often expensive and can have other shortcomings.) Medicaid does, but retirees must drain their savings before qualifying for coverage. For many families, other solutions — like in-home help — are simply out of reach. Over two-thirds of Americans say they can’t afford long-term care. Hence, Sister.

But who needs a social safety net when moms, daughters and sisters can provide one? Why put energy into closing a yawning gap in the US healthcare system — one that will be expensive to fix — when women can fill it for free? Why create a workable structure for employees to take leave for caregiving when women can just drop out of the workforce?

And the pressure is only mounting as America gets older and sicker. Time devoted to caregiving more than doubled between 2020 and 2025, rising from 9 to 23 hours a week, according to a recent survey of working Americans conducted by the insurance provider Guardian Life. The majority (57%) are caring for elderly relatives. The same survey found women were five times as likely as men to say they’d left the workforce to care for someone, whether that was an elderly parent, a spouse, a young child or a special needs child. Nobody has seemed particularly motivated to do anything about this infuriating situation — probably because solutions would require tackling two massive, structural problems. One is the set of generational gender norms and inequities that leads men to abdicate caregiving responsibility and women to pick up the slack. And then there’s the not-so-small issue of getting bipartisan support for viable policy solutions.

Both feel intractable. Getting broad support for long-term care legislation at the federal level has been nearly impossible. (Just ask former Vice President Kamala Harris, whose pitch to add a home-care benefit to Medicare during her 2024 presidential bid was met with crickets.) Although everyone can agree that eldercare is desperately needed, nobody can agree on how to pay for it — and such coverage would be staggeringly expensive.

But there seem to be small signs of hope. “People in Congress who care about it are using this moment to try and push forward reforms,” says Rachel Werner, executive director of the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. “I’m a little more hopeful than I expected to be a year ago.”

She points to a recent request from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden for policy proposals that would improve Americans’ long-term care. And New Jersey Senator Andy Kim, who has been open about the challenge of caring for a father with Alzheimer’s, has introduced legislation that would expand Medicare to include at-home services.

Meanwhile, states are working on their own forms of relief. Washington state is conducting a closely watched experiment to use a small payroll tax to fund long-term care insurance — an effort that, if successful, could provide a template for other states to follow.

Yet even with momentum, solutions are still distant. Which leads me back to the many men who cede so much responsibility to their sisters, wives, mothers and daughters. Ideally, the sketch isn’t just uncomfortably funny but a wake-up call to brothers, husbands, dads and sons.

I’d be remiss not to acknowledge that some men do step up — Kim is a prime example. My husband spent months helping his mom care for his dad. But he will also readily tell you how lucky he was to have a job that gave him the flexibility to work remotely and at odd hours, not to mention a wife who took care of everything else at home (including a 9-year-old and two dogs).

At his dad’s funeral, his mom expressed her gratitude for his efforts. He was, she said, “my favorite daughter.”

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.

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This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.