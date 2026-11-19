Following the grounding of flights by the Federal Aviation Administration, planes are parked on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Friday, Nov. 13.

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Trump administration officials this weekend blamed problems caused by routine wiring maintenance for a nationwide ground stop on Friday that paralyzed air traffic, forced thousands of flight cancellations and left an untold number of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

Rarely has the inadequacy of the nation’s air traffic control systems been so obvious, or so costly, as it was this weekend. While the problems predate this president, the administration ignored warnings by the Government Accounting Office about the potential for widespread outages with a rushed effort to upgrade components.

President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy want more money to address these critical issues, but the administration continues to sit on federal funds appropriated for this specific problem. Rather than blaming his predecessor, the president should get his house in order and do what the situation requires.

On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a halt on outgoing flights nationwide, an order that ground travel to a halt and caused chaos at the nation’s airports. There was immediately no explanation from the White House, and it took hours before senior administration officials sought to provide a more detailed accounting of what was happening.

Over the weekend, Duffy told The New York Times that workers assumed an upgrade being done at a remote location on Friday would be small enough that it wouldn’t threaten disruptions. Frustrated travelers can attest that was not the case, and it’s estimated that the ground stop will cost the nation’s airlines about $1 billion.

The need to modernize the U.S. air traffic control system goes back years but has seen precious little progress despite its necessity. As the public was reminded this weekend, many of the more than 400 air traffic control centers rely on 1980s-era technology, including the use of floppy disc drives that today’s young adults would struggle to recognize. The router cited as a potential point of fault for the ground stop was scheduled for replacement in 2006.

In 2021, the Biden administration included $5 billion in funding for upgrades in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, including money for tower replacements and upgrades, power and communications systems and hiring more controllers. Experts argue that Biden-era funding would primarily keep operations steady rather than executing the type of sweeping improvements needed systemwide.

The One, Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last year included $12.5 billion to pay for the sort of upgrades needed for modernization. That was followed in February with an additional $1.9 billion from Congress, and in April with $140 million to boost air traffic controller pay. All of that activity followed a deadly January 2025 crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport between a commercial aircraft and a military helicopter that killed 67 people and focused attention on the extent and urgency of the problem.

But the administration now says that’s not nearly enough money. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Congress in September that his agency would need an additional $10 billion, a request that came after the GAO reported its concerns about the initiative’s reckless speed and lack of oversight. Duffy has delayed implementation of the air traffic controllers pay increases for months and, in September, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought froze $5 billion in modernization funding intended to address the sort of issues that resulted in this weekend’s disruptions.

On Thursday, Vought and Duffy told Congress they needed an additional $30 billion for system upgrades, a far cry from the $10 billion Bedford quoted to Congress two months earlier. This weekend, they increased their ask to $50 billion.

This is obviously a long-standing and serious concern, but the haphazard messaging, impounded appropriations and budget requests that change by the day don’t inspire belief that this White House is up for the challenge. Americans need transparency, a clear blueprint for action and trustworthy stewardship of tax money if they are to have confidence that those charged with fixing this problem will be capable of doing so competently.

©2026 The Virginian-Pilot. Visit at pilotonline.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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©2026 The Virginian-Pilot. Visit at pilotonline.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.