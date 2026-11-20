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A few years ago, most Pennsylvanians had never used an AI chatbot. Today, many of us use it to draft emails, plan our meals for the week and help our kids with their homework.

Quantum computing is what’s arriving next. Its arrival will be quieter and less chatty, but its effects could run just as deep.

In October, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and SE&M Solutions, a veteran-owned Harrisburg firm, brought together leaders from government, academia and business for a forum on quantum readiness. And the conversation kept circling back to three questions every Pennsylvanians should be asking themselves

Why should we care?

Today’s computers think in bits: 1s and 0s. Quantum computers use qubits, which behave more like a coin spinning in the air. Until it lands, it isn’t heads or tails, but a blend of both. By harnessing that weird in-between state, quantum computers can tackle problems no conventional computer can.

What we’re seeing is that many of those problems map to Pennsylvania’s surprisingly diverse economy: designing new medicines, engineering stronger and lighter materials, rebalancing the power grid, routing freight through warehouse corridors, and developing more efficient fertilizers for farms and more effective medications for what ails us.

When a state economic development official testified before a Pennsylvania House committee in August, she named the same industries: life sciences, advanced manufacturing, energy, agriculture, logistics and national security. In other words, they are the backbone of the Commonwealth.

Why should we be concerned?

The same power that could speed up drug discovery and last-mile delivery could also crack the encryption that protects our bank accounts, medical records, and communications.

Experts debate when a quantum computer will be strong enough to do that. A Penn State researcher recently told state lawmakers it’s likely a decade or more away. That might sound like plenty of time to prepare our cybersecurity defense, but it isn’t.

Bad actors don’t even have to wait until this looming “Q-Day.” They can steal encrypted data today, store it and unlock it later. A patient’s health history or a manufacturer’s product designs can stay vulnerable for years.

The federal government has already published new quantum-resistant encryption standards and set 2035 as the target for federal systems to make the switch. Large organizations will have help meeting that deadline. I’m more worried about everyone else: the school district, the county 9-1-1 center and the mom-and-pop machine shop supplying parts to defense installations across our region. Replacing encryption throughout an organization can take years, and every year of delay is another year of data left exposed.

Why should we be optimistic?

Pennsylvania is very well positioned to lead in this space.

This spring, seven Pennsylvania research universities joined the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, the commonwealth and Team Pennsylvania to launch the Keystone AI + Quantum Factory: a statewide effort to turn quantum and AI research into companies and jobs. State officials have said the quantum workforce will span everyone from Ph.D. researchers to technicians and skilled tradespeople.

In other words, quantum isn’t just for physicists or computer science majors. The field will need cybersecurity analysts, programmers, network technicians and project managers. It will also need people who can communicate effectively about all of this to a hospital board or a township supervisor.

I believe this is where Pennsylvania’s universities can play a key role. At Harrisburg University, we’ve partnered with SE&M Solutions on Quantum Storm: an initiative to build Central Pennsylvania’s quantum workforce.

To start, this innovation hub includes an endowed scholarship for undergraduates in quantum-related fields, paid internships, education and professional development for students and regional employees, and a new certificate in applied quantum technology. Our students and alumni already work at SE&M, including a recent graduate who now develops software for quantum devices.

In my years researching AI in healthcare, I’ve learned that the science isn’t the only hard part. The next challenge is making the case to the people who run businesses, lead agencies and make decisions for communities. Quantum is no different, and our job is to help close that gap.

So, what can Pennsylvanians do to get ready?

If you run a business or public agency, ask your IT team or vendor one simple question: What’s our plan for post-quantum encryption? If you’re a parent or educator, encourage students to explore the STEM fields that will power this next era.

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will keep hosting community forums, STEM Event Days for high school students and other opportunities to work with our faculty on scientific innovation, technology readiness and workforce development. Visit HarrisburgU.edu to stay in the loop.

The quantum age is coming to Pennsylvania either way. Let’s make sure we’re ready to lead it.

Roozbeh Sadeghian, Ph.D., is dean of the School of Analytics and Computational Sciences at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and an IEEE Senior Member.

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Roozbeh Sadeghian, Ph.D., is dean of the School of Analytics and Computational Sciences at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and an IEEE Senior Member.