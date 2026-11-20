Diamond to the Hazleton and Freeland YMCAs, the McGowan Charitable Fund and AllOne Charities for putting $300,000 toward the health of southern Luzerne County. The grants will pay for proven healthy-living programs, and final offerings will be shaped by what local residents say they need most. Financial assistance is available, so cost shouldn’t keep anyone out. “Healthy living programs like these help people take charge of their health before a crisis,” said AllOne Charities CEO John Cosgrove. He’s right. Preventing a problem costs a lot less than treating it, in dollars and in quality of life.

Coal to the cruelty shown in a video that has outraged the Back Mountain. The footage shows a man repeatedly punching a dog lying on a couch while the animal yelps in pain. Dallas Township police have charged Harry H. Harrison, 40, of Dallas with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor animal cruelty. His significant other told police she recorded the video in January 2024. Harrison is presumed innocent, and his case will play out in court. But no one should have to watch an animal treated like that. The person who recorded the video deserves credit for documenting it, even if it took time to come to light. So do the community members who refused to scroll past and the officers who acted within a day of hearing about it. If you see an animal being abused, speak up. Animals can’t call for help themselves.

Diamond to two traditions that bring the community together this holiday season. On Saturday, Wilkes-Barre’s Christmas parade steps off at 3 p.m. from South Main and South streets. Afterward comes the lighting of this year’s tree on Public Square, a 17-foot blue spruce donated by Bob Bilbow of West Wyoming. Free hot chocolate and hot dogs from the Salvation Army and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club, polka music and free skating at the Public Square ice rink round out the day. A few weeks later, Hanover Green Cemetery will bring back Wreaths Across America for the first time since 2023. Organizers hope to place 1,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves at an 11 a.m. ceremony on Dec. 19. Coordinator John VanWhy hopes to make the event annual again. With the community’s help, it will be.

Coalto the email breach that exposed information on nearly 2,000 Geisinger patients. The health system says that on Aug. 20 it discovered someone had gotten into an employee’s email account. The account held patient names, medical record numbers, birth dates, admission dates, service details and insurance carrier names. Geisinger says Social Security numbers, financial information and insurance ID numbers weren’t accessed. It reports no known misuse and is offering two years of free identity monitoring through Experian. Those are the right steps. But patients are only now getting letters about a problem found three months ago, and every week of delay is a week they couldn’t protect themselves. In the same week Geisinger finished installing security screenings at its hospital entrances, the breach is a reminder that guarding patients’ data matters as much as guarding the front door.