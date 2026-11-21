Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, left, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, right, speak during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Nov. 13.

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On Friday, as countless Americans were mysteriously grounded by a nationwide flight stoppage, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stood before the cameras at the White House offering few answers but some, um, reassurance from Mullin:

“This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like, by the organization and the team he’s put together.”

Mullin was right about that, but not in the way he intended.

Before the assembled reporters and broadcast viewers were two men who, like nearly everyone else in Trump’s “only the best” Cabinet, had next to no experience for the jobs they hold (or the wrong experience: looking at you, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), and they acted the part. Like their boss in every such instance, their response to the problem was to blame former President Biden and Congress when they — Trump and his Cabinet — have been in office for nearly two years, and with a compliant Republican-run Congress.

Never mind that reality-show veteran Duffy spent seven months making a reality show of a family road trip, underwritten by corporations he supposedly regulates; he told Fox News hosts that those months would include “moments where I might be able to do some work.” Might. On Saturday, as thousands remained stranded by plane groundings, lucky Mullin caught a government aircraft for a Texas-LSU football game in Baton Rouge, where his host was the recent recipient of a $2.2 billion contract from Mullin’s department.

And as for boss Trump — the model for such incompetence and self-dealing —he was M.I.A. that evening and all weekend. He didn’t address the still-simmering crisis until Monday, after more than 20,000 flights had been canceled or delayed, and only then as he left the White House to catch his own Qatar-gifted luxury Air Force One for summits in Asia.

“I don’t take any responsibility,” he told waiting reporters.

That should be Trump’s epitaph.

Every day, it seems, there’s something he’s not taking responsibility for.

The past week has seen one technological crisis after another, not only at the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control system, but also at Microsoft, several major banks, United Airlines and the National Security Agency’s classified internal communications network.

Then on Tuesday, the world’s superpower — in company with developing countries Bolivia and Mexico — lost its decades-old international accreditation as virtually measles-free. What could one expect for a country headed by vaccine skeptics who’ve popularized debunked theories of vaccine links to autism? The United States has had more than 7,700 confirmed measles cases in the two years that Trump and Kennedy have been in office, compared with fewer than 4,500 in the 25 years before.

None of those issues are solely the fault of the Trump administration. Yet together they suggest a backdrop of chaos appropriate to a country headed by a president whose hallmark is chaos-making. And it’s all the more unsettling for that: America has a crisis of competence at the top.

Even before Trump’s 2016 vow to hire “only the best,” which has become a bad joke in this second term, there was his boast that “I alone can fix it.” That, too, would be laughable if the consequences of his ineptitude were not so serious.

For the first three years of Trump’s first term, I’d muse with folks about how lucky we Americans were that he hadn’t faced a major crisis, given his plain ineffectuality. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and, predictably, he screwed that up. “I don’t take responsibility at all,” he said in March 2020. Study after nonpartisan study would find that many more people became sick and died because of Trump’s mismanagement.

In his second term, Trump creates crises he can’t or won’t resolve: war, trade fights, higher prices, spies in the U.S. chip sector, migrant deaths, infant mortality overseas from withdrawn U.S. aid, and broken relations with longtime allies (exacerbated by Thursday’s scheduled triumvirate in China with dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping). He worsens other problems (public health and tech emergencies). And this record goes hand in hand with his unmatched unwillingness to accept responsibility. For all the geegaws with which Trump has cluttered the Oval Office and his Resolute Desk, he’s forsaken the one item he needs most: Harry Truman’s “The buck stops here” desktop sign.

His latest shows of irresponsibility are yet more evidence that Trump didn’t get the message this month from voters exhausted with his schtick. Only post-election did he concede his immigration crackdown “might be too tough,” even as he promoted Stephen Miller, architect of the deadly policy, to be White House chief of staff. Trump’s failure to read the room means that his party could well be in for fuller repudiation in 2028.

In the meantime, voters put Democrats in charge of Congress to at least police Trump’s government. They don’t take control until Jan. 3, but we’re already benefiting from the truth-telling as those in Congress call B.S. on Trumpian lies, with receipts.

Trump, Mullin and Duffy echoed each other in blaming the flight fiasco on past presidents’ and Congress’ failure to fund the modernization of air traffic control for the digital age. “Forty years they should have done this,” said Trump, president for six of those 40 years. But Democrats and budget wonks noted that the Trump administration, following on Elon Musk’s DOGE debacle last year, proposed FAA cuts in budget documents twice this year. It has spent only $1 billion of $12.5 billion approved last year.

In September, the Government Accountability Office issued a damning report on the administration’s modernization effort. The GAO is the same agency — Congress’ nonpartisan watchdog — where Trump is currently trying to install a loyal pup as its chief.

Here’s hoping Democrats can stop him on that ploy and much more. It’s been a long two years of Trump virtually unchecked. No more dodging accountability in the next two.

Bluesky: @jackiecalmes

Threads: @jkcalmes

X: @jackiekcalmes

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Bluesky: @jackiecalmes; Threads: @jkcalmes; X: @jackiekcalmes