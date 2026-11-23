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“The way that Jim fights says a lot about where this conference is,” said a Republican lawmaker last week, speaking of Representative Jim Jordan. Unfortunately, he had a point.

Come January, Jordan will be the top Republican in the House, having won a leadership election last week. He’ll preside over a fractious and belligerent minority as Democrats wield control over both chambers. ( John Thune, his Senate counterpart, also prevailed last week.) It’ll no doubt be an eventful stretch as the president’s second term winds down, congressional investigations ramp up and the nation’s long-simmering problems come to a boil.

Jordan is hardly an inspiring choice. Across almost 20 years in office, he has failed to get a single bill enacted into law and is statistically among the least effective members of the entire legislature. What he does excel at is partisan warfare. (You may recall him thundering, futilely, about Benghazi in 2015.) He’s also a founder of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative agitators who exist mainly to undermine their own party.

His victory, then, does indeed say a lot about where Republicans are. While campaigning for the position, Jordan offered no legislative agenda or specific policy positions but did promise to engage in endless tactical fights with his opponents. His new deputy, Representative Tom Emmer, celebrated his elevation to the No. 2 position by telling Democrats: “You will regret ever putting your name on a ballot.”

One would think some introspection is in order. Republicans just got clobbered in midterm elections, in part because they accomplished next to nothing over two years with a governing trifecta. Instead of working with Democrats, they passed partisan reconciliation bills that bloated budgets and achieved almost no durable policy changes. Instead of enacting serious reforms to (say) immigration or healthcare, they wasted time defending an unpopular president and demonizing half the electorate.

Worse, with voters worried primarily about inflation, they’ve prevaricated as the president imposed a costly tariff regime, deficits approached $2 trillion and public debt soared past 100% of gross domestic product. Last year’s tax bill alone — the primary accomplishment of this Congress — increased projected deficits by $4.7 trillion over the next decade, plus another $1 trillion or so when its “temporary” provisions are extended.

Now, after years of such floundering, the country is facing acute problems. A non-exhaustive list includes: a nearly insolvent pension system, unmanageable healthcare expenses, $1 trillion in annual interest costs, soaring defense needs, deteriorating demographics, persistent inflation, rising bond yields and, in all likelihood, higher interest rates and slower growth. Republicans have worsened or ignored almost all of the above.

They should now accept that their recent drubbing demands some humility and get to work on a substantive agenda, starting with passing bipartisan permitting legislation. When the next Congress is sworn in, they should work with Democrats on areas of mutual benefit, including reforming a broken budget process, reining in healthcare costs, modernizing the military, boosting housing supply, hardening cybersecurity and bolstering the electric grid, as well as enacting workaday legislation like a farm bill and a transportation bill.

What they should not do is spend two years grandstanding or preening for social media. The country has had a lot of that in recent years. It shows.

The Editorial Board publishes the views of the editors across a range of national and global affairs.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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The Editorial Board publishes the views of the editors across a range of national and global affairs.