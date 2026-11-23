New ‘Hunger Games’ movie too predictable

Ralph Fiennes takes over the role of President Snow in this scene from “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Joseph Zada and McKenna Grace fight for their lives in the arena in this scene from “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

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Nothing is inevitable, as Lenore Dove says, except for maybe a Francis Lawrence-directed “Hunger Games” movie being a certified banger.

The same cannot be said for a Billy Ray-written “Hunger Games” movie, but we’ll get to that later.

“Sunrise on the Reaping,” the sixth installment of the beloved dystopian franchise, is, for all its expected artistry, a step down from its predecessor, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Burdened by the overwhelming legacy of the original four films, “Sunrise on the Reaping” leans a little too much into fan service, losing sight of what made President Snow’s origin story so refreshing and bold.

But with dependable directing by Lawrence, and a truly remarkable performance by newcomer Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is still a worthwhile watch — even if it is far too aware it’s a “Hunger Games” movie.

“Sunrise on the Reaping,” based on the 2025 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, recounts the events of the 50th Quarter Quell, which takes place 25 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteers as tribute to save her sister, eventually setting off a chain reaction of defiance that leads to revolution.

Just as “Songbirds and Snakes” tells the story of Coriolanus Snow’s descent into fascism and ultimate rise to power a la “Revenge of the Sith,” “Sunrise on the Reaping” is equally as tragic, as it finally answers the age-old question, “Why does Haymitch drink so damn much?”

In this new film, Haymitch, played originally by Woody Harrelson, is a sweet yet resigned 16-year-old boy so unlike the jaded and sarcastic District 12 mentor we first meet in “The Hunger Games.” Haymitch dotes on his mom and younger brother, Sid, and affectionately calls his childhood friend, 13-year-old Louella McCoy (Molly McCann), “sweetheart.”

He’s also deeply in love with the mysterious and politically aware Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak), whose uncle, Clerk Carmine, was once a member of The Covey, a traveling musical group forced to settle in District 12 many years ago.

Lenore Dove, unlike Haymitch, firmly believes there can be a world without the Hunger Games, that nothing is inevitable. She carries with her a fire and independence reminiscent of her relative Lucy Gray Baird, the very first victor from District 12, who disappeared decades before.

Through a tragic series of events, Haymitch is chosen as one of two male tributes for the 50th Hunger Games. In the Quarter Quell, he faces twice the usual number of tributes, including fellow District 12 picks Louella, oddsmaker Wyatt Callow (Ben Wong), and Maysielle Donner (McKenna Grace), who has to leave behind her identical twin, Merrilee.

During training for the games, Haymitch is inspired by cameraman and future rebellion leader Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), as well as victor Beetee Latier (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), to try and sabotage the games.

But that spark of defiance draws the ire of President Snow, played here by Ralph Fiennes, taking over for the late, great Donald Sutherland and Tom Blyth, who portrayed him as a young man in “Songbirds and Snakes.”

Thus, Haymitch is in for a world of hurt. Snow is not about to let him, as former Head Gamemaker Dr. Gaul would say, make a mockery of his games.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” was released nearly 20 years after the first novel in the series was published, and 14 years after “The Hunger Games” movie made Jennifer Lawrence a household name.

The success of the original films led to a string of young adult dystopian adaptations, none of which managed to reach the same heights, either critically or financially.

With the rising popularity of far-right ideologies in America, particularly the resurgence of fascist rhetoric, “The Hunger Games” and its exploration of totalitarianism, propaganda, resistance, and censorship is more timely than ever.

Unfortunately, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is far more concerned with referencing itself than delving into those themes below surface level.

“Songbirds and Snakes” never tried very hard to tie itself to the original series, but with the appearance of Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) at the end of this one, “Sunrise on the Reaping” unfortunately falls into a nostalgia trap.

While I think the epilogue in the book is a fantastic bookend to the ending of the original series, the movie’s version of it is way too reverential, to the point where it’s kind of ridiculous, and takes away from the power of the main story.

“Songbirds and Snakes” also had the benefit of featuring nearly zero characters from the original series. It didn’t have the opportunity to nostalgia bait anyone and instead was forced to make you care about new characters, inhabiting a completely different society from the original series.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is the first time we’re being bombarded with younger versions of beloved characters, and some portrayals are more successful than others.

While Jesse Plemons and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are easily believable as a young Plutarch and Beetee, respectively, Kieran Culkin’s Caesar Flickerman is so far removed from the suave showman played by Stanley Tucci in the original series that he feels like a completely different person.

Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, who became such a popular character thanks to Elizabeth Banks’ performance in the original series, feels out of place, but I also think her being there in the first place is distracting.

On the other hand, although no one can really replace Donald Sutherland, Ralph Fiennes manages to capture his quiet anger, sinister aura, and unsettling humor quite well.

The standout, of course, is Joseph Zada, who somehow manages to sound exactly like Woody Harrelson, while never once venturing into caricature territory. He balances Harrelson’s signature physicality with his own, creating a version of the character that feels familiar yet different.

He’s put through the wringer for most of the film’s runtime, shaking and crying and running for his life, and Zada’s performance never wavers.

In a way, the whole film hinges on believing that Zada is Haymitch, that one day he will turn into Harrelson. “Sunrise on the Reaping” survives on Zada’s performance alone.

While the previous films put a lot of effort into getting us acquainted with pretty much every district tribute, “Sunrise on the Reaping” forgoes this tactic, on account of there being 48 of them, and instead homes in on the four tributes from District 12.

It makes sense from a logistical standpoint, but it also makes the arena seem far smaller than it has in previous films. The danger posed by the other tributes seems nonexistent.

I also think the script might be the weakest of all the films. While Michael Lesslie co-wrote “Songbirds and Snakes,” his partner on this movie is Billy Ray, who penned the script for the first movie.

I always thought the first movie was the weakest one narratively, and I have to wonder if Ray’s involvement in this one has something to do with its story flaws as well.

On the upside, the set design and costuming are gorgeous as usual. While “Songbirds and Snakes” explored a version of Panem that was just starting to rebuild following the war, with the filmmakers taking inspiration from post-World War II Berlin, “Sunrise on the Reaping” has a psychedelic 1970s vibe to it.

Despite what many might see as a return to form for “The Hunger Games,” “Sunrise on the Reaping” feels like a less-than-thrilling repeat of what we’ve already seen.

Without the subversion of its narrative structure that “Songbirds and Snakes” does so well, it’s left clinging to the memory of what came before it.

In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.

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In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.