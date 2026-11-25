Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, poses for a photograph in his office with Sen.-elects Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, James Talarico, D-Texas, Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., Josh Turek, D-Iowa, Roy Cooper, D-N.C., Juliana Stratton, D-Ill., Chris Pappas, D-N.H., Annie Andrews, D-S.C., Troy Jackson, D-Maine, Peggy Flanagan, D-Minn., and Adam Hamilton, D-Kan., Monday, Nov. 9, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

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FADE IN:

INTERIOR U.S. CAPITOL – DAY

WIDE SHOT. The CAMERA begins a slow push down the corridor and through a set of tall double doors left half open.

INTERIOR HEARING ROOM – CONTINUOUS

A banner hangs above: BLUE WAVE

The CAMERA keeps tightening. A man stands alone at a microphone.

PRONOUNCER

Your word is “distraction.”

THE MAN

Distraction. Can I get the definition, please?

PRONOUNCER

Something that directs one’s attention away from something else.

THE MAN

Hmm … language of origin?

PRONOUNCER

Latin. From distrahere, “to pull apart.”

THE MAN

Can you use it in a sentence, please?

PRONOUNCER

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has led the Senate Democratic Caucus since 2017, believes questioning his leadership after a decade is a distraction.

THE MAN

I’m sorry. Schumer believes what now?

PRONOUNCER

It’s a short story. After 70% of voters under 30 voted for Democrats in the midterm, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said “the American people called for change.”

THE MAN

Then what?

PRONOUNCER

What do you mean, “then what”? Then Van Hollen challenged Schumer for leader. How do you not know this … uh, what’s your name?

THE MAN

Joe

PRONOUNCER

Joe, look, it’s all unfolding in Washington right now. But get this: It’s all done in secret. The public doesn’t see anything but the result.

THE MAN

Wait. C-SPAN can televise every confirmation hearing or subcommittee meeting, but we can’t watch these two senators sit across from each other and lay out their vision?

PRONOUNCER

This is politics. I’m sure there are all sorts of promises being made behind closed doors. Committee seats. Favors.

THE MAN

Yep. Especially favors. See it all the time on ” The Diplomat.” My wife, Eileen, loves that show.

CUT TO BLACK.

Stacey Abrams was recently asked by the New York Times what mistakes Democrats should avoid making after the midterms. Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader whose organization, Fair Fight Action, is widely credited with laying the groundwork for progressive victories in the South, first said “voters do not care about our politics, they care about their lives” before pivoting to a larger point:

“For Democrats, the danger is presuming that the outrage and the fear that drove action is going to be enough to keep people coming out for two years. Because if their lives do not improve, they return to the promise of who broke it and whose fault it is. … That’s why I think a lot of the focus has to shift from Congress to state and local politics.”

She’s right.

This wave didn’t arrive on Washington’s terms.

For example, in Maine, Schumer’s handpicked candidate, Gov. Janet Mills, dropped out before the primary. And of course in Michigan, the party establishment’s pick, Rep. Haley Stevens, famously outspent her opponent 10 to 1, was endorsed by Schumer and the Congressional Black Caucus, and still lost in the primary.

Most importantly, the people who powered this wave don’t look like the electorate of 2016.

You can see it inside the Capitol itself. Last year, Generation X outnumbered baby boomers in the House for the first time. In January, about 100 members of Congress will be millennials or members of Gen Z. As men who have spent their entire careers in Washington surrounded by their own generation, Schumer and Van Hollen both must be adjusting to the cultural shift. Expectations have to change.

A generation raised on social media is used to watching arguments happen in public. They watch candidates debate. They watch podcasters debate. They process disagreement in real time, in their feeds, and they make up their own minds.

Telling that audience the most consequential internal decision of the new majority will happen in a room they can’t see, and then asking them to trust the result, isn’t transformative. It’s politics as usual.

And politics as usual is not why young voters showed up.

Before the vote on Dec. 1, Schumer and Van Hollen should consider sitting in a room with cameras and laying out how they’d use the majority. What they’d do about the filibuster, which Van Hollen wants to end. How they’d work with President Trump. How they’d approach the 2028 primaries.

Senators can still cast their ballots in private if they want to.

But the public should see how this sausage gets made.

Rebuilding trust in centralized power requires it.

Had Abrams followed the script Washington had written for her and the South, Georgia wouldn’t have delivered the two seats Schumer needed to become majority leader back in 2020. Come 2028, for the first time, millennials and Gen Z combined are likely to make up the largest bloc in Congress.

A conversation about change at the top at this moment is not a distraction.

It’s voters flipping the script.

LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

©2026 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

©2026 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.