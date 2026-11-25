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Plymouth Township supervisors wish everyone a happy holiday

As the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons are fast upon us and the new year will be here before you know it, we, the Plymouth Township Board of Supervisors, would like to take time and give thanks for many reasons. We are grateful for having such a good team of individuals who work together, make suggestions, and help one another to get things done. From the manager and road department to our zoning board members and the vacancy board, tax collector, custodian, EMA director, consultants, and constable and all other hired companies that are appointed each year for legal, engineering, code enforcement, and zoning.

Additionally, we would also like to extend our appreciation for the excellent coverage from the Pennsylvania State Police and also for the services provided by the four fire companies that serve our community: Nanticoke City, Plymouth Borough, Larksville Borough and Lake Silkworth and all the backups from 911 calls, plus our ambulance service and we are honored to work with the Lower South Valley Council of Governments.

Repeated flooding in the past years in the low-lying areas has caused a loss of over 140 structures, which were purchased and demolished by federal, state, or county agencies and now owned and maintained by the township, which contain clauses that they may never be built on again. The loss of tax dollars and sewer income has an impact on our community; however, the township has periodically been successful in obtaining grants for plow/work trucks, a salt shed, some road and sewer work, equipment and other projects, with the help of our elected state and federal legislators, all of which we greatly appreciate.

But most of all, we, the Board of Supervisors, are thankful for all the residents who have repeatedly expressed their gratitude for not having any increase in the property taxes for over 24 years, especially in the economic times of today. With that being said, there will not be a property tax increase in 2027 either.

We are happy to say it has now been 10 years since 2016 that we have been out of Act 47, Distressed Financial Municipality, with another thank you for help from our study commission and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their guidance.

So from all of us to all of you in Plymouth Township and everywhere, Happy Holidays and thank you.

The Plymouth Township Supervisors

Gale Conrad – Chair

James Murphy – Vice-Chair

Justin Wisnosky – Supervisor